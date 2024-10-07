Tommy Davidson opens up about adjusting to having a trans son: 'For me, it's not strange'

Comedian Tommy Davidson is opening up about having a trans son, and the kind of adjustment that can require as a parent.

The In Living Color star recently appeared on the Touré Show to talk about his current tour. But as Touré wrote, the conversation kept returning to Davidson's son, Jerzey Saint Wilson.

He shared that Jerzey initially came out as being attracted to girls as a teenager, but eventually embraced his trans identity. And that's something Davidson said he was immediately okay with, as he'd had experiences with LGBTQ+ people across the spectrum for much of his life.

"When I first saw a man that was like a woman, it was here in New York," he said, recounting a childhood experience. "I saw a man that acted like a woman, and kind of looked like a woman, but kinda was a man. And I asked my mother, she gave me the perfect answer. I said, 'What is he? Is he a man, or is he a woman?' And she said, 'You know what, hon, he's kind of both.'"

Davidson stressed that it was important for him to hear it put in simplistic terms like that as a kid, because a perfect understanding wasn't the point.

"What she did was condition me to not reject 'other.' To not reject something that wasn't like me," he explained. "So in that way, it was simple."

But while he says he accepted his son immediately, he did admit to struggling to shift his perspective when he was used to having a daughter.

"If you have that child, you raise them that gender, you're expecting what you got. And you know what those two things are," he said. "If it's changed along the way, for me it's not strange, but it's natural to get used to it."

You can check out the full conversation between Davidson and Touré below.