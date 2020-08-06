Keke Palmer Is Joining The Proud Family Reboot as a Teenage Activist

When it was announced earlier this year that Penny Proud and the gang were headed back to our small screens, we could barely contain our excitement! The Proud Family reboot, dubbed Louder and Prouder, is currently under production and is headed to streaming platform Disney+!

Original castmembers Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Cedric the Entertainer, and more are all set to return to the series, but Disney's latest addition of out Hustlers and Scream Queens star Keke Palmer is giving us another reason to get hyped.

Palmer will be playing a new character named Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins. "DREAMS COME TRUE," she tweeted alongside a bunch of heart emojis with the news.

Disney describes her as a 14-year-old activist who's "the new girl coming to town" in the tweet. According to Entertainment Weekly, Maya is "extremely mature for her age and relentlessly marches to the beat of her own drum. She and Penny apparently clash at first but eventually earn each other's respect."

Are you as excited as we are?