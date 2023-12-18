​These 20 LGBTQ+ Stars Absolutely Ruled 2023​

The queer community took the world by storm this year!
This year was a triumph for the queer community. Despite draconian anti-LGBTQ+ laws sweeping the nation, none of these queer stars let that hold them back. They persevered, fought hard, and found massive success in music, drag, acting, politics, and much more!
Gone are the days of hiding in the closet; these talented LGBTQ+ stars are living out loud and proud and succeeding in a way our gay ancestors could only have dreamt of. From Jonathan Bailey and Bella Ramsey to Yasmin Finney and Zooey Zephyr, queer people made huge headlines this year, forcing the world to take notice of their fantastic accomplishments.
So, as we close out 2023, let’s take a look at all of the outstandingly talented LGBTQ+ stars who ruled the world this year!
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan had a fantastic year! In the lead-up to the release of the long-awaited follow-up to Blom, the gay Australian pop star put out two sexually charged music videos for the singles “Rush” and “Got Me Started.” Then, on October 13, he released Something to Give Each Other, his third studio album, and a new music video for the track “One of Your Girls,” where he dressed in drag and gave Ross Lynch a lap dance. Not only has the album been a huge commercial success, but while doing press in the lead-up to its release, Sivan was incredibly open about his sexuality and sexual experiences in a way we’d never seen him do before.
Sasha Colby
Trans drag queen Sasha Colby slayed in 2023. First, she was crowned the winner of season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and then she dropped the disco-house banger “Feel the Power,” which she collaborated on with producer Glovibes and singer Luciana. Now, the successful drag queen is headed out on a North American tour with Live Nation starting in 2024.
Matt Bomer
Out gay actor Matt Bomer has found success on Broadway, starring in plays like The Boys in the Band, on TV in shows like White Collar, and in movies like Magic Mike. Bomer has already found great success, but 2023 has been a fantastic year for the actor. He starred opposite Jonathan Bailey as clandestine gay lovers in McCarthy-era Washington D.C. in the historical thriller Fellow Travelers, and he played a man Leonard Bernstein had an affair with in the biopic Maestro.
Jonathan Bailey
We first noticed Jonathan Bailey when he was ripping bodices in Bridgerton, but the gays fell hard for him this year when the out-gay actor starred as hunky Matt Bomer’s lover in the multi-decade-spanning historical thriller Fellow Travelers.
Justice Horn
When you think of bastions of inclusivity and LGBTQ+ rights, Missouri doesn’t immediately come to mind, but because of activists like Justice Horn that has been changing in recent years. The Human Rights Campaign gave Kansas City, Missouri, a perfect 100 on their Municipal Equality Index for the third year in a row, in part because Horn held to establish the city’s first LGBTQ Commission back in 2020. This year, thanks to the tireless work of activists, Kansas City became a sanctuary city for gender-affirming care, a resolution Horn wrote himself. Now, he’s even helping other cities in the state become sanctuaries and is fighting to get the Kansas City government to pass a hate crimes ordinance.
Jimbo
International drag clown Jimbo has shot to fame in the last few years, but 2023 was her best year yet! In 2020, she competed in Canada’s Drag Race, was on the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World, and then this year, she took home the crown in All Stars 8. Then she did solo and holiday tours and headlined the It’s My Special Show on WOW Presents Plus.
Elliot Page
Elliot Page is not stranger to fame, starring in countless movies and the hit Netflix show The Umbrella Academy, but this year he took his fame to the next level by writing a memoir. Not only did he come out with Page Boy, but the actor was also gutsy enough to show off their trans joy by posting a shirtless picture on social media, scars and all — it’s a beautiful thing.
Tre'vell Anderson
Tre’vell Anderson started their career in journalism as a film critic for the Los Angeles Times before later working as the director of culture and entertainment at Out magazine and now as the editor-at-large for Xtra Magazine. The nonbinary writer co-hosts What A Day and FANTI podcasts and spends time advocating for more racial diversity in LGBTQ+ media. Anderson has had a lot of success in their career, but they hit a new milestone this year with the release of their debut book We See Each Other: A Black, Trans Journey Through TV and Film.
Bella Ramsey
We love nonbinary actor Bella Ramsey (who came out this year!) when they first broke onto the scene playing Lyanna Mormont on Game of Thrones, but they hit it big this year, starring alongside Pedro Pascal in the hit apocalyptic drama The Last of Us.
Boygenius
The supergroup consisting of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus made queer hearts sing back in March when they released their debut studio album, The Record, which wowed critics and fans alike. But in case that wasn’t enough, Boygenius also played Coachella this year and went on an international tour. Then, in October, they released their second EP, Rest, with four brand-new songs before performing as a musical guest on SNL.
Anthony Bowens
Pro wrestler Anthony Bowens came out back in 2019 in a sport that straight men dominate. This year he was the face (and body!) of Savage X Fenty’s Pride collection and in September he won his second championship title while signed with All Elite Wrestling.
Kim Petras
Talented transgender pop star Kim Petras is having a banger year. First, she and Sam Smith shook conservatives by performing their song “Unholy” at the 2023 Grammy’s before taking home the win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Then, in June, she released her debut album Feed the Beast, and now she’s off on a world tour that will end on March 5, 2024, in Milan, Italy.
Sam Smith
The five-time Grammy award winner wowed with their performance of “Unholy” alongside Kim Petras—for which they took home the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award at the 2023 Grammy’s—before collaborating with the Queen of Pop. During this year’s Pride Month, Smith released the single “Vulgar” with Madonna to clap back at the haters who tried to tear Smith down after their devilish performance of “Unholy."
Ncuti Gatwa
Ncuti Gatwa first came onto our radar playing Eric on Netflix’s hit show Sex Education. This year, he came out publicly for the first time, played Artist Ken in Barbie, and is now making history by becoming the first Black gay Doctor on Doctor Who.
Hunter Shafer
Trans actress Hunter Shafer rocketed to fame playing trans high school student Jules Vaughn opposite Zendaya in HBO’s hit (not really for) teen show Euphoria. This year, she added a movie under her belt by starring as Tigris Snow in the Hunger Games prequel movie Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
Billie Eilish
Fans have been questioning Billie Eilish’s sexuality for years, but the “Happier Than Ever” singer finally confirmed her attraction to women last month. Not only did Eilish officially become fam this year, but she also wrote and sang “What Was I Made For” for the soundtrack of Barbie and starred as a cult leader in the Prime Video show Swarm.
Yasmin Finney
Although actress Yasmin Finney is only 20, she’s already taking Hollywood by storm. She went from documenting her experience as a Black trans woman on TikTok to starring in Netflix’s hit show Heartsopper, and last month, she played a 15-year-old trans girl named Rose in Doctor Who’s three-part 60th anniversary special.
Brandy Carlile
Queer singer-songwriter Brandy Carlile started her career back in 2004 and since then has released seven studio albums, racked up nine Grammy awards, and has fought for LGBTQ+ rights. This year, she was named Out her Icon of the Year at the Out100 party and recorded a duet with Tanya Tucker called “Breakfast in Birmingham” that appeared on her critically acclaimed album Sweet Western Sound.
Janelle Monae
Singer and actress Janelle Monáe has been winning awards for her music and acting in movies like Hidden Figures and Glass Onion for years, but in 2023 she wowed us by releasing her fourth studio album, The Age of Pleasure, which garnered her a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album.
Zooey Zephyr
Bi-trans politician Zooey Zephyr worked tirelessly as an activist for years before becoming the first trans woman elected to the Montana legislature. Zephyr took office this year and bravely spoke out against legislation restricting gender-affirming healthcare. While debating the bill before it ultimately passed, Zephyr said, “I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.” The House’s GOP censured her, which effectively keeps her from speaking on the chamber floor until her term ends in 2025. Despite this, she’s not letting the transphobes win. Instead, she’s coming up with future legislation and planning to run for reelection.