Scroll To Top
Interviews

'Interview with the Vampire' stars on how season two tackles identity and desire

'Interview with the Vampire' stars on how season two tackles identity and desire

Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, and Sam Reid in Interview with the Vampire
Image Courtesy of AMC Network Entertainment LLC

Actors Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, and Sam Reid gave PRIDE an inside look into the new season.

dariccott

AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice’s gothic world has returned with season two of Interview with the Vampire.

PRIDE recently caught up with Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, and Sam Reid to get all the tea on season two, how they brought this next chapter to life, and their hopes for fans to enjoy the ride.

Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac and Delainey Hayles as Claudia - Interview with the Vampire _ Season 2, Episode 2 - Photo Credit: Larry Horricks/AMC

Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac and Delainey Hayles as Claudia - Interview with the Vampire Season 2, Episode 2

Larry Horricks/AMC

This season, IWTV holds many lessons and themes that vary for each character, from self-discovery to a longing to belong to a community. Sometimes, these goals are not as aligned for Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Delainey Hayles), especially as Paris holds different meanings and desires for the two vampires.

"It's a very complex season. Obviously, memory is a big theme, but also [questions of] who are you? What are you, where do you belong? Who are you to your friends? Who are you to the people you love? Who are you to yourself? All of these characters are wrestling with this idea of, at [their] core, what are you about? What do you believe in," Anderson says.

Another theme of AMC's IWTV this season is assimilation and how Louis and Claudia's race, as Black vampires, show up while they navigate Europe.

"I think they have come to this place in search of belonging. And once again, they've found that actually they really don't belong. They don't have a place; they're outsiders, which fits very well with [being] vampires. But when it's your own kind that's particularly damaging and hurtful," Anderson tells PRIDE.

But according to Anderson, there's a bit of hope that Paris brings Louis as well, even with his vampiric differences. "He really is caught up by this idea that Paris is a place where you could be anyone, be anything, you can do anything," Anderson says.

Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt and Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac - Interview of the Vampire _ Season 2, Episode 1

Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt and Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac - Interview of the Vampire Season 2, Episode 1

Larry Horricks/AMC

As Louis and Claudia try to create a new life, viewers also see early on in the season how the mind can play tricks on you and cling to the past. For Louis, this manifests with an apparition of Lestat. When asked if Louis will always carry a part of Lestat with him, Anderson tells PRIDE, "Yeah, I do. That is an important part of this season. The idea of holding onto and letting go of somebody that means so much to you or holds so much space in your mind and in your heart."

Actor Sam Reid describes his season two portrayal of Lestat, who manifests as a concocted hallucination in Louis' mind, whether from trauma or grief, as a hyper-distilled version.

"I don't have any rules. You get to have a lot of fun with it, really. And also you get to see Armand's version. I think there's quite a big distinction between the way Armand remembers Lestat to the way that Louis remembers [him]. You do see Claudia's version interpreted through Malloy's perspective as well. So it's a lot of fun," Reid tells PRIDE.

Delainey Hayles as Claudia - Interview with the Vampire _ Season 2, Episode 2 - Photo Credit: Larry Horricks/AMC

Delainey Hayles as Claudia - Interview with the Vampire Season 2, Episode 2

Larry Horricks/AMC

The second season of IWTV came alongside a recasting of Claudia as the original actress, Bailey Bass, who, for "a variety of unforeseen circumstances," was unable to return. While many fans were nervous about a new actress taking up the mantle of a character they fell in love with in season one, PRIDE can assure you it has been the smoothest of transitions. Delainey Hayles' delivery of Claudia honors her legacy while breathing new life that is perfect for her journey in Paris.

"Claudia's really interesting and the way that I wanted to play it was that she's very unsettling. She has a very unsettling energy. When I was watching some of the clips back that we did, I wanted to play it in a way that sometimes the things she says are quite creepy because they're coming out of this child's body. How is this young person so emotionally intelligent, but she's 40," Hayles shares with PRIDE.

To prepare for the role, Hayles would reread the books to see how Claudia is described there, even rewatching season one to study how Bailey did things for a smoother transition in actors.

"I had lots of references to pull from, and it was very fun," she tells PRIDE.

Hayles brings this dynamic to life through mannerisms and little quirks of Claudia's personality depending on her surroundings, shifting between a perception of adolescence and her true self.

"I got to experiment. I played with my voice a lot, actually. Sometimes I'd go really high, for younger. And then when she's in with Louis and comfortable, she kind of has a rasp to it that a 40-year-old woman who smokes 10 cigarettes a day would have. So that was kind of what I was playing with, [portraying] Claudia has been really fun. I love Claudia a lot," Hayles says.

One thing that is for sure with this Anne Rice gotic adaption is that Claudia, through the archives of her journals, is the most reliable narrator of this twisted vampiric family drama.

"I think [Claudia's] very honest about everything that happens to her. I don't think she's fabricated anything because that's not her personality. But yeah, everything that is recorded is from her perspective, too, so there could be an element of embellishment, but I don't think there is. Everything's factual. She's quite a straight-up person," Hayles tells PRIDE.

acob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac, Delainey Hayles as Claudia and Assad Zaman as Armand - Interview with the Vampire _ Season 2, First Look - Photo Credit: Larry Horricks/AMC

Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac, Delainey Hayles as Claudia and Assad Zaman as Armand - Interview with the Vampire Season 2, First Look

Larry Horricks/AMC

As for the Interview with the Vampire cast's hopes for season two are simple, for viewers to watch and engage with this adaption of Anne Rice’s gothic world with an open mind.

"Even if you know this story really well, be prepared and be open to exploring other things. We are telling the same story, but there is room for surprise and complexity within that. It's a beautiful adaptation; enjoy that," Anderson tells PRIDE.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsEntertainmentCelebrities
amcamc+delainey haylesgothic worldjacob andersonnterview with the vampiresam reidinterviewsInterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Daric L. Cottingham

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

Read Full Bio