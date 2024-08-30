10 perfect celeb twink examples for those who don't know what a twink is

Ah, to be young and beautiful forever...
Fred Duval; lev radin/Shutterstock
Whether you identify as gay or not, it's more than likely you've heard the term "twink" at least once.
If not, a very simple definition usually includes, but is not limited to, a younger man in his late teens to twenties. He's usually very thin, often referred to as "pretty," and sometimes includes more effeminate features. He also usually lacks any facial or body hair and is more than little aware of the power he wields.
It's all good if you've never heard of a twink before, and it's also okay if you're still not sure what it means. Here's a look at 10 of our favorite celebs who are the perfect example of a twink.
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan is a classic example of what a "twink" is, especially since he has blond hair and blue eyes. Although the term has expanded to be a little more diverse, he's still a great example of the look that inspired the origination of the term.
Noah Schnapp
We were so proud of Noah Schnapp when he came out of the closet. It made the Stranger Things scene where he admitted his feelings for his bestie hit home all the more. This little cutie also captures the youth and beauty required for the twink label.
Joe Locke
Joe Locke is one of our favorite stars from Hearstopper, and we can't wait to see what he brings to Marvel's Agatha All Along. Although he's mentioned he'd like to break away from gay roles in the future, he's still a prime example of what a twink looks like in the community.
Ian Alexander
Yes, trans and non-binary people can also classify as twinks, and Ian Alexander is an iconic example of what that looks like. They were the first Asian-American trans actor when they debuted on The OA in 2016. They also lent their voice to the video game for The Last of Us: Part II.
Austin Crute
Austin Crute had some memorable appearances on shows like Atlanta and Orange is the New Black. When it comes to representing Black queer teens, he told our sister publication, Out, that it "feels like a melody from heaven."
Brandon Flynn
Brandon Flynn came to prominence thanks to Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. Like Sivan, Flynn has the blond hair and blue eyes often associated with being a twink, and he's a great example of what that looks like.
Jakub Jankto Jr.
In 2023, Jakub Jankto Jr. became the first international soccer player to come out of the closet. He gets points for representation, but it also helps that he's wildly easy on the eyes.
Tom Daley
Even when Tom Daley hits 80, he'll probably still be a twink. We've watched him grow via the Olympics for over a decade, and it still looks like he hasn't aged a day. Hey, we're not complaining! We're just not-so-patiently waiting for the OnlyFans.
Nico Young
Nico Young is another Olympian who's the perfect definition of a twink. He's young, he's tall, he's fit, and he does his country proud as a long-distance runner. What more could we ever want?
Timothee Chalamet
Although Timothée Chalamet identifies as straight, he's still widely considered a queer icon. Perhaps it's his allyship, perhaps it was his role in Call Me By Your Name, but either way, he's a perfect example of what a twink is, and we wouldn't have him any other way