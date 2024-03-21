10 queer actresses we'd love to play the next sexy Bond girl

These super hot queer actresses would make perfect Bond girls!
Instagram @reneerapp; @amandlastenber; @rubyrose
While the 26th James Bond film could be another couple of years away, everyone is dying to know who will be cast as the next 007 and who will score the coveted role of the new Bond girl.
Rumors have been spreading that British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is next in line to play James Bond. And while that has yet to be confirmed, the actor's name led people to think Anya Taylor Joy was the one who had been cast as the newest 007 seductress. We love Taylor Joy, but since the role is still vacant, we'd love to see a queer lady step into those high-heeled shoes. A good Bond girl has to be mysterious, charismatic, and have sex appeal for days. Luckily there are a bunch of queer actresses who fit that bill. Now we need a good double entendres for her name, and we'll be all set!
So here are 10 LGBTQ+ actresses we'd love to watch seduce the new 007.
Renee Rapp
We'd love to see her go from Mean Girl to Bond girl.
Jasmine Savoy Brown
She's been a final girl, now we want to see her a Bond girl!
Jodie Balfour
We could see her donning a beautiful gown and outsmarting James Bond at the poker table.
Ruby Rose
Isn't about time we got a nonbinary Bond paramour with a little edge?
Kiersey Clemons
She could charm the pants off any British spy.
Hari Nef
She's already nailing the drinking cocktails in a bikini!
Patti Harrison
She'd have no trouble seducing the super spy.
Amandla Stenberg
We feel like we don't need to explain this one.
Haley Kiyoko
Gorgeous and a little tough? We can see Bond meeting her while she's singing in a night club Perfect.
Rowan Blanchard
She has the sexy pout down pat!