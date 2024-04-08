Scroll To Top
Music

10 Black queer country artists you should add to your playlist immediately

10 Black queer country artists you should add to your playlist immediately

black queer country artists
Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association

Cowboy Carter who?

@andrewjstillman


Love 'Cowboy Carter'? Here's what to listen to next.

black queer country artists

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association

Beyoncé has done what Beyoncé does best with the release of her most recent album, Cowboy Carter, and that is to get people talking.

One of the biggest topics of conversation buzzing around these days revolves around Black country artists and whether they "belong" in country music. It was a debate put front and center when Lil Nas X released "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus in 2019, and it's completely resurfaced again with the release of Cowboy Carter.

Like most genres, the Black artists who originated them have largely been written out of history, which continues the topic of racism within the music industry.

For those who need the reminder, Black people more than belong in country music, and whether you want to accept it or not, they're also the reason it exists in the first place.

Outside of some of the controversy, one good thing Cowboy Carter did is to put a focus on Black country artists out there to remind people they're more than present within the industry.

Here are 10 Black, queer artists you should add to your playlist immediately.

Joy Oladokun

Joy Oladokun came onto the scene with her debut album, Carry, in 2016, and has also been featured on the TV show This is Us.

Amythyst Kiah

Amythyst Kiah is a Chattanooga native who plays the banjo and guitar. She's best known for being part of the group Our Native Daughters, but her debut album, Dig put her on the map for a solo career.

Allison Russell

Allison Russel is a Canadian singer-songwriter who was also part of the Our Native Daughters group. She released her first solo album, Outside Child, in 2021.

Luisa Lopez

Luisa Lopez is a Southern singer/songwriter who operates as an independent artist. Her debut album, 45, released in 2019.

Crys Matthews

Crys Matthews is the daughter of a small-town preacher who sings about social justice in an effort to inspire hope. She released her debut album, Backroads and Driveways in 2011, and has had a number of EPs and albums since, with 2021's Changemakers the most recent.

Brittany Howard

Most known for her time as the lead singer of the Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard has stepped into her own lane as a solo artist at the end of the 2010s. Her first solo album, Jaime, released in 2019 and earned her seven Grammy nominations and was dedicated to her sister who taught her piano and died in 1998.

Apollo Flowerchild

Apollo Flowerchild is an indie musician who's been writing music for over eight years. They released their debut album, DRAWING 101 in 2023.

Blackberri and Friends

Blackberri and Friends is a throwback band from the '70s and '80s that acts as a perfect reminder that Black country artists aren't anything new, it's just about time they get the shine they deserve.

Chastity Brown

Chastity Brown has been known for her banjo skills and sultry voice who's been around in the business for a while. She released her debut album, Sankofa in 2009, with her most recent, Sing to the Walls in 2022.

Vicki Randle

Vicki Randle was the first female musician on the Tonight Show Band with Jay Leno in 1992, and released her debut solo album, Sleep City, in 2006.

MusicEntertainmentIdentities
allison russellamythyst kiahapollo flowerchildbeyonceblack queer artistsblackberri and friendsbrittany howardchastity browncrys matthewsjoy oladokunlil nas xluisa lopezvicki randlecowboy carter
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

46 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio