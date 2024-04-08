10 Black queer country artists you should add to your playlist immediately

Love 'Cowboy Carter'? Here's what to listen to next.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association

Beyoncé has done what Beyoncé does best with the release of her most recent album, Cowboy Carter, and that is to get people talking.

One of the biggest topics of conversation buzzing around these days revolves around Black country artists and whether they "belong" in country music. It was a debate put front and center when Lil Nas X released "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus in 2019, and it's completely resurfaced again with the release of Cowboy Carter.

Like most genres, the Black artists who originated them have largely been written out of history, which continues the topic of racism within the music industry.

For those who need the reminder, Black people more than belong in country music, and whether you want to accept it or not, they're also the reason it exists in the first place.

Outside of some of the controversy, one good thing Cowboy Carter did is to put a focus on Black country artists out there to remind people they're more than present within the industry.

Here are 10 Black, queer artists you should add to your playlist immediately.