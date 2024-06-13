Scroll To Top
Entertainment

Black Opry Records launch & signs out gay country singer Jett Holden

Black Opry Records launch & signs out gay country singer Jett Holden

Black Opry Records launch & signs out gay country singer Jett Holden
Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images; Courtesy of Black Opry Records; Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for GLAAD

(L-R) Black Opry founder Holly G, Black Opry Records logo, and Jett Holden

Black Opry queer founder Holly G is shaking up the country music industry with label launch.

dariccott

Back in 2021, Holly G, a Black queer woman, founded a blog, Black Opry, to share her experience as a Black country music fan, but it evolved into a platform to give Black country artists their flowers and help launch their careers. Black Opry continued to expand by booking shows across the country under the Black Opry Revue banner, highlighting the unsung Black country artists Holly G found. Today, Black Opry takes on a new chapter with the launch of the record label Black Opry Records.

Related:New Beyoncé documentary to explore Black voices in country music

The new Thirty Tigers-distributed label started by The Black Opry founder Holly G launches with the signing of openly gay country artist Jett Holden. Holden’s debut album, The Phoenix with Black Opry Records, will arrive on October 4 with the lead single, “Backwood Proclamation,” featuring John Osborne and Charlie Worsham, available today.

"I don’t think there was a world in which I could’ve predicted that there would be a country music label run by someone who is Black and queer, putting out music by Black and queer people, and I certainly could never have predicted that the person would be me," Holly G tells PRIDE.

While Black Opry Revue has created a pipeline to touring and show opportunities, and folks like Rissi Palmer are picking up the mantle to champion Black country music with her Apple Music Country show Color Me Country, there are still many barriers due to the old guard.

"The mainstream country music space has only recently become more inclusive, but even the efforts we see put forth are mostly performative. Knowing that we have a space to be in charge of our own narrative and being able to work with artists who are making music that I love is an exceptional feeling," Holly G says.

However, Black Opry Records is positioned to change the music business significantly and at the executive level by signing and developing Black country artists like Holden, giving them a fair shot at their music dreams.

Related: 10 Black queer country artists you should add to your playlist immediately

“Being gay and Black had been a nonstarter for me in the industry from the time I started chasing a career in country music when I was 19. I had a developmental deal fall through when they learned I was gay,” Holden told Billboard, declining to name the label. “Every time things started to look up for me, all of a sudden I wasn’t marketable because I’m gay or my race or both. But when Black Opry Records became an option, I leapt at it.”

Although Holden’s signing is public today, he was initially asked to sign with Black Opry Records last summer after playing the Black Opry Revue at the Newport Folk Festival.

“They told me about the label and that they wanted to sign me first. I’m not used to being chosen first for anything, so it was a huge shock, but a no brainer. It was the easiest yes of my life,” he said, deciding to join the label as its first artist.

For Holly G, signing an LGBTQ+ artist was essential to make clear that Black Opry Records is here to champion inclusion in country music, setting a new precedent that will hopefully shift the music genre's old-guard practices.

"I’ve been so fortunate to build this community around me of like-minded people, and it’s beautiful to feel like there is a better future for the culture of country music. I am so fired up to be leading the way in creating that space," Holly G tells PRIDE.

One thing's for sure, we here at PRIDE have our boots and chaps ready to support this next era of inclusion in country music.

From Your Site Articles
EntertainmentCountryMusicCelebrities
black artistsblack opryblack opry recordsblack queer womancountry musicholly gjett holdenlgbtqlgbtq artistmusic businessEntertainment
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 29 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

20 Gay Period Dramas That Will Take You Back in Time
Movies

20 Gay Period Dramas That Will Take You Back in Time

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Latest Stories

author avatar

Daric L. Cottingham

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

Read Full Bio