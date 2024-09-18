Dolly Parton's reaction to Beyoncé's CMAs snub has us scratching our heads

In an interview for Variety, songstress extraordinaire and collaboration queen Dolly Parton also had some thoughts to share about fellow singer Beyoncé.

The interview was with Parton and her sister, Rachel Parton George, about their new cook book, Good Lookin' Cookin', and their line of ready to make meals from HomeChef. The HomeChef meals are all George and Parton's recipes as well, including “Family Favorite Meatloaf with Southern-Style Green Beans" and “Fried Chicken & Gravy With Dolly and Rachel’s Mashed Potatoes," which were tested during the interview. Not tested, but just as tantalizing, include the "Country Fried Trout with Purple and White Slaw," and "Hot Wing Flatbread with Blue Cheese and Celery."

It's a fascinating look into Parton's relationship with her sister and why they decided to write a cookbook together. It's also an absolutely agonizing read if you're on an empty stomach.

See on Instagram In addition to being pressed about why they decided to write a cookbook together, or what Parton's favorite pie (it's chocolate), she was also asked about her feelings toward some modern musicians and goings on in the industry. Interviewer Meredith Woerner asked Parton, "Dolly, there are so many new artists breaking into the country music scene. What do you think about Post Malone and Beyoncé making country records? Is country becoming more accepting of new artists from other genres joining?" Parton responded, "I’ve been fortunate enough to be on both those albums. Well, “Jolene” was in Beyoncé’s, and I thought that was a great album." Parton is of course talking about Beyoncé's latest record, Cowboy Carter. An album which made Beyoncé the first Black woman to top the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. She continued, "She’s a country girl in Texas and Louisiana, so she grew up with that base. It wasn’t like she just appeared out of nowhere. Post Malone has loved country music his whole life, and then I got to do the duet with him on his album, and I think it’s a fantastic album. I thought both those albums were great."



See on Instagram Woerner followed up and asked Parton her thoughts about Beyoncé's apparent snub at the CMAs. The 76th Annual Country Music Awards (which will take place on November 20th) and the Country Music Association have noted Beyoncé's prowess, talent, and success in the country music industry by recognizing her and Cowboy Carter withzero nominations. "What do you think about Beyoncé getting shut out of the CMA nominations?" asked Woerner. Parton delivered a somewhat tempered response. She said, "Well, you never know. There’s so many wonderful country artists that, I guess probably the country music field, they probably thought, well, we can’t really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that. But I didn’t even realize that until somebody asked me that question. But it was a wonderful album. She can be very, very proud of, and I think everybody in country music welcomed her and thought that, that was good. So I don’t think it was a matter of shutting out, like doing that on purpose. I think it was just more of what the country charts and the country artists were doing, that do that all the time, not just a specialty album."

