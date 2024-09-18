Scroll To Top
Music

Dolly Parton's reaction to Beyoncé's CMAs snub has us scratching our heads

Dolly Parton's reaction to Beyoncé's CMAs snub has us scratching our heads

Adiptych of musicians Dolly Parton and Beyoncé
Courtesy of Velerie Macon/GettyImages and Kevin Mazur/GettyImages.

We live for Dolly, but mama this isn't it.

@politebotanist

In an interview for Variety, songstress extraordinaire and collaboration queen Dolly Parton also had some thoughts to share about fellow singer Beyoncé.

The interview was with Parton and her sister, Rachel Parton George, about their new cook book, Good Lookin' Cookin', and their line of ready to make meals from HomeChef. The HomeChef meals are all George and Parton's recipes as well, including “Family Favorite Meatloaf with Southern-Style Green Beans" and “Fried Chicken & Gravy With Dolly and Rachel’s Mashed Potatoes," which were tested during the interview. Not tested, but just as tantalizing, include the "Country Fried Trout with Purple and White Slaw," and "Hot Wing Flatbread with Blue Cheese and Celery."

It's a fascinating look into Parton's relationship with her sister and why they decided to write a cookbook together. It's also an absolutely agonizing read if you're on an empty stomach.

In addition to being pressed about why they decided to write a cookbook together, or what Parton's favorite pie (it's chocolate), she was also asked about her feelings toward some modern musicians and goings on in the industry.

Interviewer Meredith Woerner asked Parton, "Dolly, there are so many new artists breaking into the country music scene. What do you think about Post Malone and Beyoncé making country records? Is country becoming more accepting of new artists from other genres joining?"

Parton responded, "I’ve been fortunate enough to be on both those albums. Well, “Jolene” was in Beyoncé’s, and I thought that was a great album." Parton is of course talking about Beyoncé's latest record, Cowboy Carter. An album which made Beyoncé the first Black woman to top the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

She continued, "She’s a country girl in Texas and Louisiana, so she grew up with that base. It wasn’t like she just appeared out of nowhere. Post Malone has loved country music his whole life, and then I got to do the duet with him on his album, and I think it’s a fantastic album. I thought both those albums were great."

Woerner followed up and asked Parton her thoughts about Beyoncé's apparent snub at the CMAs. The 76th Annual Country Music Awards (which will take place on November 20th) and the Country Music Association have noted Beyoncé's prowess, talent, and success in the country music industry by recognizing her and Cowboy Carter withzero nominations. "What do you think about Beyoncé getting shut out of the CMA nominations?" asked Woerner.

Parton delivered a somewhat tempered response. She said, "Well, you never know. There’s so many wonderful country artists that, I guess probably the country music field, they probably thought, well, we can’t really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that. But I didn’t even realize that until somebody asked me that question. But it was a wonderful album. She can be very, very proud of, and I think everybody in country music welcomed her and thought that, that was good. So I don’t think it was a matter of shutting out, like doing that on purpose. I think it was just more of what the country charts and the country artists were doing, that do that all the time, not just a specialty album."

Parton can recognize her own blind spot here, in admitting than Beyoncé's snub wasn't immediately obvious to her and that it was someone else who pointed it out. But to say that it wasn't on purpose, that to not see a single nomination for an album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 was some sort of oversight is giving too much credit to a music industry that still consistently fails to give Black women their flowers across every genre.

It is also feels worth pointing out that Post Malone — who, like Beyoncé, also released his first country record this year, and also has made a career for himself in a very different genre of music, and is also from the South — as a first time nominee has received four Country Music Award nominations this year. This makes Post Malone tied for the third most nominations for an artist at 76th CMAs.

Parton obviously recognizes Beyoncé's talent, and has spoken very highly about the opportunity to collaborate together. When Woerner followed up Parton's response about the CMAs by asking, "Would you ever duet 'Jolene' live with Beyoncé?" Parton gave an enthusiastic "Oh yeah," and added, "I'm open to anything."

Here's hoping that in year's future the Country Music Association takes a note out of Parton's book and develops an "oh yeah, I'm open to anything attitude," about the artists they're willing to nominate for the CMAs.

From Your Site Articles
MusicCelebrities
beyoncecmas 2024country music awardscowboy carterdolly partonpost malonemusic
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Read Full Bio