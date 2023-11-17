Get To Know Karol G, Colombian Popstar Who's Taking Over The World

Karol G recently won 3 Latin Grammy Awards!
Karol G is one of the hottest up-and-coming names in reggaeton, and we have to stan!
Between 2017’s Unstoppable, 2019’s Ocean, 2021’s KG0516, and 2023’s Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G has been climbing the Billboard charts, dominating Spotify and YouTube streaming numbers, and collaborating with several exciting musicians. Besides her collabs with LGBTQ+ artists like Anitta and Young Miko, Karol G has also dropped songs with superstars like Shakira, Nicki Minaj, the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, Pitbull, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Becky G, and Gloria Trevi, just to name a few.
As if that wasn’t already impressive, Karol G has had multiple entries in the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs like “TQG” (with Shakira), “Provenza,” “Tusa” (with Nicki Mina), “MAMIII” (with Becky G), and “Gatubela) (with Maldy). In 2022, KG0516 won the Top Latin Album trophy at the Billboard Music Awards. In 2023, Mañana Será Bonito won the coveted Top Latin Album of the Year category at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. And she recently took home three Latin Grammy Awards including Album Of The Year for Mañana Será Bonito. Karol G is on fire!
Scroll through to see sexy pictures of Karol G – and make sure to follow him on Instagram at @karolg.