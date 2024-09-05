Katy Perry ruthlessly DRAGGED by fans after lackluster 'explanation' for Dr. Luke collab

Katy Perry fans have been demanding answers about her continued collaboration with disgraced producer Dr. Luke ever since the release of her "female empowerment" single, "WOMAN'S WORLD," in July. Well, she finally spoke up — but her response has left a lot to be desired.

Dr. Luke has been a controversial figure following the prolonged legal battle between him and former collaborator Kesha, who accused him of sexual assault and other abusive behavior (allegations Dr. Luke has denied). Artists who have continued to work with him have been side-eyed by fans at best, if not actively called out online. With Perry having such a high profile, her decision to bring him onto her upcoming album has been met with frustration, criticism, and the loss of hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers.

Up until recently, she had declined to respond to fans demanding to know what was behind this baffling choice. But host Alex Cooper cautiously approached the topic during a recent appearance by Perry on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I know a lot of people have expressed disappointment and were really upset that you decided to involve Dr. Luke on this album," Cooper said. "Why did you choose to work with him?" "I understand that it started a lot of conversations, and he was one of the many collaborators that I collaborated with. But the reality is, it comes from me," Perry began. From there, the "Teenage Dream" singer launched into a total tangent, addressing her inspiration behind the album and essentially sidestepping the question entirely. Possibly the kindest interpretation is that she was trying to drive home the idea that the album is about her personal experiences rather than creatively driven by her collaborators — although that still has nothing to do with why fans are upset about Dr. Luke's involvement.

To say Perry's rambling failed to pacify fans who expected better from her is an understatement.

It also didn't take long for fans to pivot to downright mocking Perry for how she "addressed" the situation.