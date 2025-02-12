Search form

Scroll To Top
News

Disney changes its DEI initiatives and content warnings amid Trump executive orders

Disney changes its DEI initiatives and content warnings amid Trump executive orders

Donald Trump and a woman wearing Minnie Mouse ears
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Sander de Wilde/Corbis via Getty Images

From left: President Donald Trump reacts to a reporter's question from the Resolute Desk after signing an executive order to appoint the deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration in the Oval Office at the White House on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. And a woman in Minnie Mouse ears at a Belgian Pride Parade.

The House of Mouse betrays Disney Gays by joining other large corporations in shuttering their DEI programs in the wake of Donald Trump taking office.

After President Donald Trump and his administration took a wrecking ball to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, Disney is falling in line by adjusting content warnings before old movies and scaling back their DEI strategy.

Disney first added content warnings to older films like Dumbo and The Aristocats back in 2019 due to racist and culturally insensitive depictions present in Disney films from the ‘40s and ‘50s. In light of Disney scaling back its DEI efforts, the company is also changing the disclaimer that autoplays before their streaming movie.

The disclaimers originally warned viewers that the film “includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of peoples or cultures,” but was updated in 2020 to be even more detailed. “This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together. Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe,” the expanded statement read.

But now the new version only tells the audience that the “program is presented as originally created and may contain stereotypes or negative depictions,” Deadline reports.

During the firestorm of executive orders Trump signed when he took office, he shutdown federal DEI initiatives and put employees on leave. In response to Trump being elected companies like Target, Google, and McDonalds began shuttering their own DEI programs.

An internal memo today obtained by Deadline from Disney’s HR chief Sonia Coleman, begins by talking about how diversity is key to the success of the company before diving into the ways they are scaling back their DEI initiates. “We create entertainment that appeals to a global audience, and having a workforce that reflects the consumers we serve helps drive our business.”

The memo outlines how Disney will replace their Diversity & Inclusion metric with a “Talent Strategy factor” to their executive compensation planning that will "assess how leaders uphold our company values, incorporate different perspectives to drive business success, cultivate an environment where all employees can thrive, and sustain a robust pipeline to ensure long-term organizational strength.”

Coleman concluded with a mention of Disney’s commitment to making everyone feel like they belong, “While this will continue to evolve, what won’t change is our commitment to fostering a company culture where everyone belongs and everyone can excel, enabling us to deliver the globally appealing entertainment that drives our business.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsPoliticsDisneyEntertainment
deidei initiativesdisneydiversity equity and inclusiondonald trumpexecutive ordertrump
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Golden Age of Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio