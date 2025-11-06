This gay guy is 'so bad at cruising' that the internet had to come to the rescue with sexy tips

Hooking up is a lot of fun, but gay cruising can be stressful when you don’t have a lot of experience and have no clue how to react when someone eye f—ks you in public.
Whether you’re taking a stroll in the park, scoping out hotties in a public bathroom, or drooling at the muscles on display at the gym, you might not know how to take the next step when someone shows interest in you. Cruising is hot, but it can also be awkward if you don't know what you're doing.
That’s the problem one X user had in the locker room. Nobody’s teaching this in sex ed, and it’s probably not a question you feel comfortable asking a buddy, but luckily, people on social media came to the rescue.
“I’m so bad at cruising,” @yousexuaa wrote. “This really hot guy was eyeing me in the locker room and I didn’t know how to react.”
Then he said he ran out before anything happened with the “hot guy” in question.
But he isn’t alone. If the comment section is anything to go by, a lot of gay men get nervous and don’t know how to respond or show their interest when some random guy tries to initiate things.
One man admitted he made an embarrassing exit after panicking while cruising. "Same thing happened to me, i panicked and I had to pass past him to exit so I looked down at the floor and MARCHED," he wrote.
Another person said that when a "coworker tried to cruise" him at work, he ended up giving him "a high five" when the guy "stuck his hand under the stall." If you want to have some kinky, slightly public fun, a high five is probably not the right response!
One man beat himself up for not taking the bait when a guy flirted with him. "One time in the elevator, this insanely hot guy stroked my arm and said 'wow, I love your tattoo' and we got to my floor and I said 'thanks man! Alright seeya!' and kicked myself the moment the door closed."
Other people commiserated with the original poster, "I understand that & feel the same way, I get embarrassed & shy & then have self doubt then I'm out same every time & I'm so keen for it."
But other gay men were willing to share their tips for letting someone cruising know you're interested, too. Apparently, it's simpler than you might guess.
No need to stumble around trying to find the right thing to say, just drop your towel, bend over, and "look back at him and wink," one person suggested.
Don't worry about subtlety, "Babe stare back and then grab ur DICK," another person recommended.
But if you don't feel comfortable being that forward, you can also "gesture them to follow you and then whatever happens happens."
Or just use you're "hung smile" to convey the message for you!