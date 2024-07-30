Scroll To Top
All eyes are on French Olympic diver Jules Bouyer—and what he's packin' in that Speedo

Jules Bouyer
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Is this why people like sports?

rachelkiley

The Olympics are still going strong, which means people are still going gaga over the hotties competing for those coveted medals. Today's fan favorite? Diver Jules Bouyer.

This is Bouyer's first Olympic Games, where he's representing France. Previously, he's competed in several other major events, including the 2024 World Diving Championship, where he came in fifth.

But as impressive as his diving stats are, the internet has gained an interest in him for other reasons. Namely, his Speedo.

And oh, yes, some people are clutching their pearls in disbelief that strangers are talking about finding an athlete attractive, or drawing attention to the only part of him still left to the imagination. But watching the Olympics for the eye candy is just as valid as watching it for the... what do they do there? Sports? Right. Hot people and sports, bringing an international audience together.

Anyway, let's take a look at what social media has to say about Bouyer's impressive...résumé.

Sports really are for everyone!

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

