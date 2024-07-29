Scroll To Top
Olympics

17 incredible clapbacks to conservatives freaking out over Olympics drag performance

Drag queen performance paris olympics opening ceremony
NBC via reddit

The Olympics weren't mocking you, but the internet sure is.

rachelkiley

Conservative Christians have been losing their minds following a drag performance at the Olympics — and people online have wasted zero time in jumping to clown on them for it.

Among the many acts featured during Friday's opening ceremony in Paris was a nod to Dionysus, a Greek god linked to festivities. French singer Philippe Katerine — painted in blue to represent the god — was joined by drag queens and other performers during the act.

Because they were a large group at a long table, Christians soon decided that the performance was, in fact, a mockery of The Last Supper, the well-known painting by Leonardo da Vinci that has frequently been recreated throughout pop culture history. Considering drag queens were involved in this one, conservative agitators whipped their base up into a frenzy to decry the act and paint themselves as the true oppressed people of modern times, once again.

There's still some debate over whether "The Last Supper" was an inspiration for the performance at all, but that this was based around Greek gods — you know, the ones with lengthy historical ties to the Olympics — has been extremely clear.

"The idea was to have a pagan celebration connected to the gods of Olympus. You will never find in me a desire to mock and denigrate anyone," artistic director Thomas Jolly said. "The idea was to create a big pagan party in link with the God of Mount Olympus."

And the official Olympics account tweeted this:

Of course, none of that has stopped snowflake conservative Christians who want to twist the narrative from doing so. But people are clapping right back at them every step of the way.

It's only too bad facts don't matter when it's so easy to just stir up outrage instead!

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

