Viral moment of man looking *respectfully* at Olympic gymnast 'is all of gay Twitter'

The Olympics provide an opportunity for tremendously talented athletes across the world to come together and show off the talent and skills it's taken them years to develop. It's also an opportunity for the rest of the world to look on and appreciate the fruits of that labor...in more ways than one.

A viral video originally posted to TikTok is serving as a reminder of just that — and that even those present at the games may not be immune to gawking at the physiques of these athletes.

The clip shows a man caught on camera during coverage of the gymnastic events side-eyeing Brody Malone one of the Team USA gymnasts seated next to him. He quickly looks away, then slowly checks again, with the gymnast none the wiser. This repeats a couple times, leaving people watching at home surmising that this was an incident of looking respectfully at a hot guy.

Of course, there could have been something else going on here, we don't actually know what this man was thinking. But it's giving off such a relatable vibe that people are already running with it and pushing it towards meme status (hindered by the copyright claims apparently raining down on shares of the original video).

Now, the downside of this amusing viral moment?