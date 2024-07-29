Scroll To Top
Sports

Viral moment of man looking *respectfully* at Olympic gymnast 'is all of gay Twitter'

Viral moment of man looking *respectfully* at Olympic gymnast 'is all of gay Twitter'

Man and Brody Malone
NBC via TikTok

Too real.

rachelkiley

The Olympics provide an opportunity for tremendously talented athletes across the world to come together and show off the talent and skills it's taken them years to develop. It's also an opportunity for the rest of the world to look on and appreciate the fruits of that labor...in more ways than one.

A viral video originally posted to TikTok is serving as a reminder of just that — and that even those present at the games may not be immune to gawking at the physiques of these athletes.

The clip shows a man caught on camera during coverage of the gymnastic events side-eyeing Brody Malone one of the Team USA gymnasts seated next to him. He quickly looks away, then slowly checks again, with the gymnast none the wiser. This repeats a couple times, leaving people watching at home surmising that this was an incident of looking respectfully at a hot guy.

Of course, there could have been something else going on here, we don't actually know what this man was thinking. But it's giving off such a relatable vibe that people are already running with it and pushing it towards meme status (hindered by the copyright claims apparently raining down on shares of the original video).

Now, the downside of this amusing viral moment?

Ah well, on to the next!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SportsEntertainmentViral
brody malonegymnastsolympicsteam usaviral
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

30 sex toys that every gay man should own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

30 sex toys that every gay man should own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio