20 hot AF football players who make us want to watch the Super Bowl
These certified Super Bowl hotties have our imaginations running wild!
The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and while many people are obsessing about whether Taylor Swift can make it back from her concert in Japan to be there or whether Travis Kelce is going to propose to her, we're obsessing about the insanely hot players from both teams.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday. Normally, we're just there for commercials and half-tie show, but this time around, we're also watching the players because, well, have you seen them? Not only are they incredibly talented athletes, but they are mega hotties, too!
Now, we know that these guys are straight (and many are not single), but that doesn't mean we can't have a little fun secretly crushing on them! From Chiefs players like Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco, and Noah Gray making us weak in the knees to the 49ers roster of babes, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Isaiah Oliver, and Oren Burkes, there is no shortage of eye candy to keep us busy while everyone else is focused on the plays — that's football lingo, right?
So keep scrolling to take a sneak peek at all the manly men that will be on display this Sunday!
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
