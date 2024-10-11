'Agatha All Along' star Aubrey Plaza reading a book at a WNBA game has us SWOONING

Aubrey Plaza loves two things for certain: the WNBA, and commitment to the bit.

This week, Plaza was able to combine these two loves into one magnificent moment, as she pretended to read while court side at the WNBA finals. It's the perfect mix of brainy, silly, and sporty — a combination Plaza is famous for. It's a move that says, "I can't tell if I want Aubrey Plaza to shove me into a locker or to be shoved into a locker with her." The answer can of course be both. Both is good.

It was halftime of the first finals game between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty, when Plaza's book made an appearance. The Agatha All Along actress was then accosted by another queer icon, Ellie the Elephant. Since her debut in 2022, the New York Liberty mascot has gained a cult following. Her half time performances are captivating, she has her own social media, and some have gone as far as shipping Big Ellie and Chappell Roan as the next big lesbian power couple in the WNBA.

But after this interaction, maybe it's going to be Plaza and Ellie who have sparks flying, and #AubrEllie just works so well!

