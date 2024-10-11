Scroll To Top
'Agatha All Along' star Aubrey Plaza reading a book at a WNBA game has us SWOONING

Actress Aubrey Plaza reading a book court side at a WNBA game
Courtesy of Instagram (@nyliberty)

Just when you thought Aubrey Plaza couldn't get any cooler, she outdoes herself once again!

@politebotanist

Aubrey Plaza loves two things for certain: the WNBA, and commitment to the bit.

This week, Plaza was able to combine these two loves into one magnificent moment, as she pretended to read while court side at the WNBA finals. It's the perfect mix of brainy, silly, and sporty — a combination Plaza is famous for. It's a move that says, "I can't tell if I want Aubrey Plaza to shove me into a locker or to be shoved into a locker with her." The answer can of course be both. Both is good.

It was halftime of the first finals game between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty, when Plaza's book made an appearance. The Agatha All Along actress was then accosted by another queer icon, Ellie the Elephant. Since her debut in 2022, the New York Liberty mascot has gained a cult following. Her half time performances are captivating, she has her own social media, and some have gone as far as shipping Big Ellie and Chappell Roan as the next big lesbian power couple in the WNBA.

But after this interaction, maybe it's going to be Plaza and Ellie who have sparks flying, and #AubrEllie just works so well!

@cmaddie365

Rio is actually based off of HER 💀💀💀 vid credit NY Liberty #fypage #featureme #fyp #viral #wnba #aubreyplaza #agathaharkness #agathaallalong #riovidal #aubreyplazaedit #newyorkliberty #marvel #disney #witchesoftiktok #disneychannel #aprilludgate

Committing to the bit, Plaza feigns annoyance at having her reading interrupted before finally leaning in for a kiss with Ellie. The moment was broadcast on the jumbotron, a moment the crowd went absolutely crazy over.

It's for the best that Plaza is taking it easy now, since she's still recovering from a WNBA related injury sustained earlier. The actress said that she tore her ACL during WNBA All-Star weekend after a game of "knockout." She spent the rest of All Star weekend on crutches, yes, but also sitting court side with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, which does make it hard to feel sympathy and not jealousy.

Sports
aubrey plazamegan rapinoeminnesota lynxnew york libertysue birdwnbawnba finalscelebrities
Latest Stories

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

