Watch this comic HILARIOUSLY break down exactly why WNBA is undeniably better than the NBA

Rachel Kaly
@subwaytakes/TikTok

Hint: It's lesbians.

rachelkiley

A viral video about why the WNBA is superior to the NBA is earning laughs and cheers as it circulates across social media.

The latest episode of Subway Takes, a TikTok-based show hosted by Kareem Rahma, featured comedian Rachel Kaly spilling on her spiciest take — one shared by plenty of WNBA fans.

"Listen to me very carefully," she told Rahma during their subway ride. "There's a couple on Connecticut [Sun] that is engaged. This is why it's better. Because WNBA, everyone's lesbian, and so people are [fucking]. And they're getting married and they're breaking up. And you see it happen on the court."

She's not wrong! Autostraddle estimates that around 25% of current WNBA players are out and proud. Meanwhile, there have only been two NBA players who have been out while actively playing the sport, although one had already moved on to Australia's National Basketball League by the time he came out.

So there are currently a whopping zero out NBA players. Or, as Rahma put it, "No one's [fucking] and sucking each other" in the NBA.

The WNBA has reported record numbers in terms of TV viewership this season, and game attendance is up as well. So maybe everyone else is finally starting to pick up on what Kaly and other fans had already figured out — WNBA games really are just more entertaining to watch than those of their male counterparts.

But that wasn't all Kaly had to say. She also took a moment to make a request of the organization.

"I'd like to join the WNBA if possible. I'm five feet tall. I have an amazing jump shot from mid range if I'm not being guarded," she said, specifically holding out hope for a spot on the New York Liberty. "Please, I've been coming to all your games since 2021, I'm a season ticket holder, I'm gay, I have a basketball tattoo. I've donated to some of the WNBA's wedding registries. I got DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas a toaster."

The WNBA's response?

@subwaytakes/TikTok

Check out Kaly's full pitch for the WNBA below!

@subwaytakes

167: THE WBNA IS BETTER THAN THE NBA feat @Rachel Kaly 🚋🚋🚋🚋🚋 Hosted by @KAREEM RAHMA Shot by @Anthony DiMieri @Willem Holzer Edited by Tyler Christie Associate producer @Ramy #nyc #newyorkcity #podcast #subway #hottakes #subwaytakes #interview #newyork #wnba #liberty #brooklyn #nba #basketball

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

