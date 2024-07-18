WBNA power couple Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner stun on cover of 'SLAM' magazine

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner continue to assert that yes, they are that couple — and we agree!

The two Connecticut Sun stars posed for the cover of the most recent issue of SLAM Magazine. There on the cover is Thomas, sat in a chair with a basketball in her lap, with Bonner standing behind, arms wrapped around her, with a title reading "Love & Basketball." On the basketball that Thomas holds rests Bonner's left hand. It's been manicured, nails short and manicured with polish the color of key lime pie. She's also wearing a diamond engagement ring big enough to be a doorknob from the Titanic. They are poised, and powerful, and clearly very in love.

We love to see it.

Their interview with SLAM is just as stunning as the photo shoot. Both players boast a long list of accolades: Bonner is the fifth-highest scorer in the history of the WNBA, and Thomas is the the all-time leader in triple-doubles. They talk about their relationship of course, but also what they have put into building a winning culture on their team. This season, the Sun are sitting 18-6, making them the second-best team in the league.

Thomas and Bonner have been together since 2020. When Bonner transferred from the Phoenix Mercury to the Connecticut Sun, she and Thomas became close while sequestered in the earliest part of the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2023, they publicly announced their engagement. The culture they've built isn't just evident in the team's win/loss record, it's apparent off the court too. The rest of their team has been immensely supportive of their relationship. The official Connecticut Sun official X (formerly Twitter) account posted the couple's engagement photos with the caption. "Best. News. Ever." Their teammates also lovingly refer to Thomas and Bonner- the two oldest players at 32 and 36, respectively- as "Mom and Dad."