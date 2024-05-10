Scroll To Top
TV

Watch: Dr. Jackie returns in this star-studded trailer for season 2 (Exclusive)

Trixie Mattel; Peppermint; Bianca Del Rio; Jackie Beat
Courtesy of OUTtv
rachiepants

Struggling with insomnia, body confidence, or vegan witches? It’s time to call the doctor; Dr. Jackie Beat, that is.

That’s right: the doctor is in, again! Today, PRIDE exclusively reveals that the hit OUTtv seriesDr. Jackie, starring Jackie Beat as the best/worst psychotherapist, is returning for a second season of the drag star helping her funny and famous friends navigate the rocky road of mental health. And baby, this season is star-studded!

In season two, the special guest list includes Lady Bunny, Varla Jean Merman, Peppermint, Drew Droege, Stephanie Courtney, Ginger Minj, Parker Posey, Michelle Visage, Travis Walck, Cecily Strong, Manila Luzon, Bianca Del Rio, Alaska Thunderfuck, Willam, Nadya Ginsburg, Jane Wiedlin, Julie Brown, Jinkx Monsoon, Debbie Harry, Tom Lenk, Nina West, Neil Patrick Harris, Nate Burtka, Trixie Mattel and Jane Lynch.

Willam; Bianca Del Rio; Alaska

Courtesy of OUTtv

The havoc she is about to unleash on Hollywood — we can’t wait to see it! The question is how long do we have to wait to see it all play out? Great news, it’s not long at all: Dr. Jackie season two premieres May 16 on OUTtv.

For a sneak peek at all the “mental health” mayhem, watch the 'Dr. Jackie' season 2 trailer below. 

TVDragQueensComedy
alaska thunderfuckbianca del riocecily strongdebbie harrydr. jackiedrew droegeginger minjjackie beatjane lynchjane wiedlinjinkx monsoonjulie brownlady bunnymanila luzonmichelle visagenadya ginsburgnate burtkaneil patrick harrisnina westouttvparker poseypeppermintstephanie courtneytom lenktrixie mattelvarla jean mermanwillam
Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio