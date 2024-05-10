Watch: ‘Dr. Jackie’ returns in this star-studded trailer for season 2 (Exclusive)

Struggling with insomnia, body confidence, or vegan witches? It’s time to call the doctor; Dr. Jackie Beat, that is.

That’s right: the doctor is in, again! Today, PRIDE exclusively reveals that the hit OUTtv series Dr. Jackie , starring Jackie Beat as the best/worst psychotherapist, is returning for a second season of the drag star helping her funny and famous friends navigate the rocky road of mental health. And baby, this season is star-studded!

In season two, the special guest list includes Lady Bunny, Varla Jean Merman, Peppermint, Drew Droege, Stephanie Courtney, Ginger Minj, Parker Posey, Michelle Visage, Travis Walck, Cecily Strong, Manila Luzon, Bianca Del Rio, Alaska Thunderfuck, Willam, Nadya Ginsburg, Jane Wiedlin, Julie Brown, Jinkx Monsoon, Debbie Harry, Tom Lenk, Nina West, Neil Patrick Harris, Nate Burtka, Trixie Mattel and Jane Lynch.

Courtesy of OUTtv The havoc she is about to unleash on Hollywood — we can’t wait to see it! The question is how long do we have to wait to see it all play out? Great news, it’s not long at all: Dr. Jackie season two premieres May 16 on OUTtv.