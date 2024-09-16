Scroll To Top
7 of the best queer moments from the 2024 Emmy Awards

Hacks: Rose Abdoo, Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs and Christopher McDonald
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The gays keep winning — sometimes literally.

rachelkiley

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were last night, and queer celebs, creatives, and stories had the opportunity to shine. As with any award show, there was a solid mix of triumphs and let downs, but there were also some truly meaningful moments — especially for LGBTQ+ fans. Let's take a look at some of our faves!

1. Greg Berlanti's acceptance speech

Berlanti was honored with the Governor's Award for all of his contributions to television. It was a bittersweet moment, as his career flourished on The WB and The CW — one network that no longer exists and another that has recently shifted to become something unrecognizable. Still, his speech highlighted the importance of queer representation on TV, and we had the opportunity to look back on some of the most important moments he helped bring about. There's certainly no shortage of them.

2. Traitors beating out RuPaul's Drag Race

RPDR has had a lock on the Outstanding Reality Competition Program for years, but it's finally been unseated by the Alan Cumming-hosted Traitors. We'd have been happy with either win, but it's nice to spread the accolades around!

3. Nava Mau's red carpet remarks

Mau was interviewed by Laverne Cox about Baby Reindeer on the red carpet, and her message about the importance of trans rep was a lovely thing to hear.

4. Jodie Foster's first Emmys win

Foster deserves any awards that come her way, and everyone was hyped to see her snag her first Emmy for True Detective: Night Country!

5. The TV dads tribute

A segment honoring TV dads took a cute turn when it became time to honor their TV wives. Representing Modern Family, Jesse Tyler Ferguson joked, "I'm so sorry, did you watch my show, or...?" reminding everyone that things aren't as heteronormative as they once were.

6. Hacks winning Best Comedy Series

Hacksdeserved more Emmys than it won last night (as did several of the actual comedies nominated), but at least it took home wins for comedy writing, comedy actress (Jean Smart!), and Best Comedy Series.

7. Jessica Gunning winning for 'Baby Reindeer'

We dare you to try not to cry watching newly out Jessica Gunning gushing over what it meant to be a part of Baby Reindeer while accepting the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio