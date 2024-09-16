7 of the best queer moments from the 2024 Emmy Awards

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were last night, and queer celebs, creatives, and stories had the opportunity to shine. As with any award show, there was a solid mix of triumphs and let downs, but there were also some truly meaningful moments — especially for LGBTQ+ fans. Let's take a look at some of our faves!

1. Greg Berlanti's acceptance speech Berlanti was honored with the Governor's Award for all of his contributions to television . It was a bittersweet moment, as his career flourished on The WB and The CW — one network that no longer exists and another that has recently shifted to become something unrecognizable. Still, his speech highlighted the importance of queer representation on TV, and we had the opportunity to look back on some of the most important moments he helped bring about. There's certainly no shortage of them.

2. Traitors beating out RuPaul's Drag Race RPDR has had a lock on the Outstanding Reality Competition Program for years, but it's finally been unseated by the Alan Cumming-hosted Traitors. We'd have been happy with either win, but it's nice to spread the accolades around!

3. Nava Mau's red carpet remarks Mau was interviewed by Laverne Cox about Baby Reindeer on the red carpet, and her message about the importance of trans rep was a lovely thing to hear.

4. Jodie Foster's first Emmys win Foster deserves any awards that come her way, and everyone was hyped to see her snag her first Emmy for True Detective: Night Country!

5. The TV dads tribute A segment honoring TV dads took a cute turn when it became time to honor their TV wives. Representing Modern Family, Jesse Tyler Ferguson joked, "I'm so sorry, did you watch my show, or...?" reminding everyone that things aren't as heteronormative as they once were.

6. Hacks winning Best Comedy Series Hacksdeserved more Emmys than it won last night (as did several of the actual comedies nominated), but at least it took home wins for comedy writing, comedy actress (Jean Smart!), and Best Comedy Series.