We’re loving this competitive All-Stars edition of ‘Love Island’!
After 10 seasons in the UK, five seasons in the US, and a few spinoffs around the world, the Love Island franchise has finally launched an All-Stars edition with the brand-new series Love Island Games on the Peacock streaming service.
Viewers have been incredibly excited about the concept behind this new show, which is poised to focus more on competitions and gaming than solely on love. Meanwhile, the cast of Love Island Games also got everyone instantly excited about the return of fan-favorites like Courtney Boerner, Justine Ndiba, Cely Vazquez, Liberty Poole, Imani Wheeler, and Kyra Green, to name a few.
While a lot of girls, gays, and theys watch Love Island for the fierce female contestants who go on the show looking for love, we can’t deny that there are also plenty of studs in the villa!
Scroll through to meet the hot guys competing on Love Island Games, which is now streaming six nights a week on Peacock.
Callum Hole (‘Love Island Australia’ Season 4)
Instagram (@cal.davee)
Callum Hole (‘Love Island Australia’ Season 4)
Carrington Rodriguez (‘Love Island USA’ Season 2)
Instagram (@c_rod003)
Carrington Rodriguez (‘Love Island USA’ Season 2)
Eyal Booker (‘Love Island UK’ Season 4)
Instagram (@eyalbooker)
Eyal Booker (‘Love Island UK’ Season 4)
Jack Fowler (‘Love Island UK’ Season 4)
Instagram (@_jackfowler_)
Jack Fowler (‘Love Island UK’ Season 4)
Johnny Middlebrooks (‘Love Island USA’ Season 2)
Mitch Hibberd (‘Love Island Australia’ Season 3 & 4)
Instagram (@mitchellhibberd)
Mitch Hibberd (‘Love Island Australia’ Season 3 & 4)
Ray Gantt (‘Love Island USA’ Season 1)
Instagram (@raygantt)
Ray Gantt (‘Love Island USA’ Season 1)
Scott van-der-Sluis (‘Love Island UK’ Season 10)
Instagram (@scottvds17)
Scott van-der-Sluis (‘Love Island UK’ Season 10)
Steph Blackos (‘Love Island France’ Season 2)
Instagram (@stephblacklos)
Steph Blackos (‘Love Island France’ Season 2)
