Scroll To Top

Meet The Hot Guys Competing On 'Love Island Games'

| 11/07/23
simbernardo

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo is a South Florida-based writer who covers pop culture, Brazilian media, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Bernardo is a South Florida-based writer who covers pop culture, Brazilian media, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Read Full Bio