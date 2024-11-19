Scroll To Top
Here’s everything we know about ‘Yellowjackets’ season 3 — including its premiere date

The cast of yellowjackets
Victoria Will/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Your Valentine’s Day plans just took a deliciously dark turn.

rachiepants

If there’s any show deserving of all the buzz buzz buzz, it’sYellowjackets. We’re still shaking (and crying) from the events of the season two finale — and with the anticipation of the series’ long-awaited return.

Today, we finally got some news on that front and the wait for this Sapphic masterpiece is almost over.

For the uninitiated (first of all, what are you waiting for? this show is incredible), the series has been described by Showtime as “equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama.” It’s from the minds of creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), and follows a group of high school girls soccer players who (mostly) survive a plane crash deep in the wilderness.

The remaining players and other passengers must band together to survive injuries, the elements, and a darkness that seemingly lives in the woods — and within themselves. The series follows their rapid descent from friends, teammates, and lovers into savage clans. At the same time, it chronicles the survivors 25 years later, trying to live their lives, hide their secrets, and deal with the fact that the past — and what they discovered in the wilderness — is far from being over.

When season three picks up, the former teammates will be dealing with the aftermath of the dramatic events of season two. Here’s what else we know about the upcoming season.

Who’s returning for ‘Yellowjackets’ season three?

The first two seasons of Yellowjackets boasted an incredible cast, and season three is no exception. Returning this season are Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role.

Who’s joining the cast of ‘Yellowjackets’  in season three?

This ensemble is adding two more stars to its already impressive cast of characters. Two-time Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star and join the all-star cast along with Joel McHale (Community).

When does ‘Yellowjackets’ season three premiere?

The question remains: When will we get to feast our eyes on the new season? Today, Showtime announced that season three of Yellowjackets will debut with two episodes on Friday, February 14 on streaming and on demand for Paramount+ subscribers who have the Paramount+ with Showtime plan. This will be followed on Sunday, February 16, by its on-air debut on Showtime.

So close, yet so far away!

Watch the teaser announcement video below.

