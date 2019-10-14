Zoë Kravitz Is Our New Catwoman in The Batman

She's joining the likes of Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Eartha Kitt, who have all played the popular DC villain.

DC fans rejoice! The world has a new Catwoman! Joining the ranks of screen legends like Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Eartha Kitt, Big Little Lies and Fantastic Beasts star is officially set to play the iconic villain Catwoman in director Matt Reeve's upcoming The Batman film!

The actress will star opposite of Robert Pattinson, who is playing titular role of Bruce Wayne, and according to Variety, "pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is expected to start this summer. No official start date has been set, although insiders [say] that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020."

Of course, fans everywhere went crazy when the news broke:

Now if we can just get Rihanna to confirm the role of Poison Ivy, we'd literally be all set for the perfect (or should we say purr-fect) superhero film!!

The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.