Captain Marvel's Hair in Avengers: Endgame Had Fans Freakin' Out

Warning! Avengers: Endgame spoilers ahead! (Seriously, if you've haven't seen it yet and you're not a fan of spoilers, don't continue reading! )

So Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters this past weekend, and while there's so many different reasons why we loved it (especially all the girl power), some of the more thrilling parts of the movie were the ones that included our new fave MCU queen Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson).

Since the last time we saw her in her own solo movie from earlier this year, she's still as strong and badass as ever, but in her Endgame appearance, one of her most notable changes is that she's now rocking a short haircut, matching that of the character in the comics.

Of course, queer Captain Marvel stans loved the new look.

Witness Captain Marvel (and her awesome new haircut) kick some serious butt for yourself in Avengers: Endgame, in theaters now!