This Captain Marvel Deleted Scene Is Triggering Fanboys

Apparently a strong woman is a "villain" for sticking up to a man harassing her.

Marvel Studio's Captain Marvel absolutely killed it at the box office during it's theatrical release and was heralded by critics for being super empowering (especially since it was the MCU's first woman-led, woman-directed fim). But because we can't have nice things, fragile fanboys are still complaining and crying that Carol Danvers (played by Oscar winner Brie Larson) is somehow the worst thing to ever happen to superheroes in the history of ever.

In a recently-released deleted scene from the movie, our titular hero is seen being verbally harassed by some motorcyle-riding creep who asks her to smile for him. (Ewww!!) When she goes to shake the douchelord's hand, she easily crushes it and demands that he gives up his motorcycle and leather jacket for her to use.

"What, no smile?" she responds in the most badass way imagineable.

When some Twitter users found out about the scene, they wasted no time in complaining, even going as far as to call Carol Danvers a "villain." (Because standing up for yourself and giving a bad guy his just desserts apparently makes you a villain???)

Marvel has created the worst/most unlikeable HERo ever pic.twitter.com/imxGyFnQSh — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) May 24, 2019

Captain Marvel is a villain. She straight hurts and robs a dude because he was a jerk to her. Thats a villain https://t.co/nRmiwKaQmE — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 24, 2019

Fortunately, plenty of fans (including pop queen Halsey!) rushed in to stand up for Captain Marvel and call out the dudebros for their weird double standard of calling a woman superhero a "villain" when plenty of other male superheroes have done far worse things:

That’s because you sympathize with the guy harassing her — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) May 24, 2019

Didn’t ant man start his movies off with him robbing someone? — Sir Potato Maximus (@Irish_Tree) May 26, 2019

Didn’t guardians of the galaxy star mostly mercenaries that damn well killed and robbed people? — Sir Potato Maximus (@Irish_Tree) May 26, 2019

Let’s not forget iron man 1 when he literally murdered everyone — Jacob Erwin (@JakeJMS_) May 26, 2019

Don’t worry, it’s ok if a man does it — Fin Amour (@fin__amour) May 26, 2019

Also waiting for his press release condemning mass murderer Hawkeye. — esteigleder (@esteigleder) May 26, 2019

This is how the Terminator gets his clothes in literally every film but go off I guess https://t.co/fjsNb0pVZ6 — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) May 27, 2019

Carol Danvers: belonging to no city and belonging to no man, not owing anyone a goddamn thing, not smiling but showing her teeth, tired and angry, meaner than her demons, bruising anyone who tries to break these walls down, not playing no games.



me: — h (@halsey) May 27, 2019

Watch Carol Danvers handle her business in the deleted scene below. Captain Marvel is available on digital now and comes out Blu-Ray/DVD on June 11.