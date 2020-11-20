Javicia Leslie Suits Up in First Batwoman Season 2 Teaser

The wait is (almost) over Batwoman stans! A little less than two months from now, we'll finally be able to see badass bisexual actress Javicia Leslie take on the Batwoman mantle in the second season of The CW's queer, cult-favorite superhero series, and while we still have to be patient until then, the geek gods have blessed us with a short teaser trailer for the show — and it's getting us hyped AF!!

In the new teaser clip, we finally see Javicia as brand new character Ryan Wilder donning the iconic Batwoman suit for the first time while proclaiming that it's "Time to be powerful," and YES YES YES we're absolutely living for it!

Slated for a mid-January 2021 release, season 2 of Batwoman will be the first time we're seeing the role of iconic queer superheroine played by a Black, queer actress. Javicia stepped up to the plate to play Ryan Wilder after Ruby Rose unexpectedly quit her role as series lead Kate Kane earlier this year.

"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie, who was previously known for her role in CBS' God Friended Me, told Variety in a statement when the news of her casting first broke.

Batwoman season 2 premieres Sunday, January 17 on The CW!