Former Batwoman Ruby Rose Explains Reasons Behind Her Surprise Exit

2020 has thrown a lot of curveballs our way, but probably one of the most unexpected moves many LGBTQ+ geeks didn't see coming was definitely Aussie actor Ruby Rose's unexpected departure from the leading role in The CW's Arrowverse series Batwoman.

Although she has made a public (and cryptic) statement on Instagram about her surprise series exit, the Orange Is the New Black and John Wick alum been quiet about the exact reasoning behinds her desire to stop playing out lesbian character Kate Kane, but in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, it seems like Ruby is finally sharing why she left Batwoman after just one season.

"Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. Being the lead in anything is tough. But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery," Rose told EW about her emergency surgery that she had to undergo last fall. "I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn’t the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work, so it was definitely made more difficult by that. But as far as being a lead of a show or a film—regardless if it’s action or if it’s emotional—in whichever ways it’s taxing."

But her physical condition was only one factor in her decision to leave. Rose continued:

"It wasn’t so much [the injury], especially because after we wrapped up we didn’t get to finish the real finale because of COVID. You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do. I think for both [me and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things. I respect them so much and they’ve been so respectful to me."

"I think it was actually a beautiful way to do something, especially since that was the first time it's ever been done—the first time Batwoman has ever been played in live-action and that she was LGBTQ. I'm very honored to have been able to play her."

Rose also expressed her excitement that out bisexual actress Javicia Leslie will be taking up the Batwoman mantle (as new character Ryan Wilder) from her going forward in the show's future seasons.

"I think she definitely knows what she's doing and she seems fantastic," she said about Leslie. "I think that honestly, I was so proud and so happy when I was told who would be replacing me. I'm just really stoked and I'm definitely going to watch the next season as well and see how it all comes together."

This isn't the first time Rose has addressed her Batwoman departure. Back in May, she made a statement about how although she doesn't want to lead Batwoman anymore, she's still thankful to cast, crew, and devoted fans of the show for the experience of playing a beloved queer superhero and that there are no hard feelings.

"Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags, but thank you to the cast, crew, producers, and studio."

"It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. *hangs up cowl and cape*"

Batwoman first premiered on The CW during the Fall 2019 TV season and was groundbreaking for being television's first series with a lesbian superhero as the lead character. The show is produced by Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti and is the fifth DCTVU show on The CW considered part of the Arrowverse.