Are Brie Larson & Tessa Thompson Working on a Secret Project Together?

Wait a damn minute...are Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson working on a super-secret project together that's going to come out in the near future?!?! Well, if recent tweets from the two Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars are to be believed, then the answer is apparently a yes!

Earlier this week, stan account @valcarol tweeted pics of the two actresses from their joint appearance at ACE Comic Con Midwest back in 2019. Brie herself took notice and quote-tweeted it saying, "We’re cooking something up..." apparently teasing fans that the two would be reuniting soon to work together in some capacity.

To add more fuel to the fire, Tessa then quote-tweeted Brie's message with a simple "Oui."

Ever since Brie's debut as Carol Danvers (a.k.a. Captain Marvel) back in 2019, Marvel fans have been rabidly shipping her with Tessa's bisexual Thor character Valkyrie to no end, so the news of Brie and Tessa doing something cool together is definitely exciting AF for many Valcarol lovers!

But will it be a Marvel project where we finally get to see Captain Marvel and Valkyrie actually interact with each other and work together? Probably not. Marvel Studios announces their titles years in advance, so if anything was to happen that would involve Brie and Tessa's MCU characters sharing the screen, it wouldn't be coming for at least a few years. As ScreenRant points out, the thing Brie and Tessa are probably most likely "cooking up" for their loyal fans would be a collaborative video for Brie's YouTube channel that she launched last summer. (The two are also, ya know, critically-acclaimed dramatic actresses with successful careers outside of the MCU, so that could very well be a possibility too!)

In any case, the stans are still excited:

We can't wait to see what Brie and Tessa are "cooking up," because let me tell ya, we're HUNGRY.