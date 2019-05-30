Captain Marvel Producer Talks Possible Captain Marvel/Valkyrie Ship

We know we’re getting a brand new gay superhero from Marvel soon — or at least, they’ve promised us as much — but that’s not going to stop us from pushing our gay agenda on our favorite queer-reading existing heroes.

And the folks at Marvel might actually be taking note.

When Captain Marvel came out (lol) and not only didn’t have a male love interest, but basically oozed big gay energy all over Planet C-53, queer fans went totally wild. And a badass hero needs a badass ship, so it wasn’t long before fans were crossing their fingers for a Captain Marvel/Valkyrie romance.

As we all know, Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson (who play Captain Marvel and Valkyrie, respectively, just in case you’re new here) have really been pushing the fan obsession with the pairing, tormenting and delighting us at each turn.

Well, in an interview with ComicBook.com, Captain Marvel producer Mary Livanos took a moment to point this out herself.

“And then, of course, there’s the Brie/Tessa Thompson love going on online which is fun to see,” she said.

Okay, tame enough. Sure, sure.

She continued: “It’s so charming and so fun to see the actors themselves get excited about the potential mashup, so that, as a creative, makes you start thinking.”

makes you start thinking

makes you start thinking

MAKES YOU START THINKING

Look, Marvel has promised us that it’s not just a brand new hero that will be coming out of the closet. Valkyrie, who is bisexual in the comics, is an obvious choice to help queer up the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Is there any chance Marvel would let Carol Danvers join her?

All we can say is: Oh my GOD, Brie and Tessa, PLEASE keep tweeting!!