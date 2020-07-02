Brie Larson Fans Thought She Was About to Come Out

Turns out the Oscar-winning Captain Marvel actress was just announcing her new YouTube channel...

If you've been a longtime reader of PRIDE, then you know something about is that is definitely no secret: we stan Brie Larson.

Besides killing it in the role of badass Marvel Cinematic Universe heroine Carol Danvers (a.k.a. Captain Marvel), the Oscar-winning actress has been an outspoken advocate and ally for equality, and there is literally nothing that can convince us she isn't some kind of angel put here on Earth. (Protect Brie at all costs!)

Because so many people love Brie so much, and she has such a huge, queer fanbase, you can only imagine the anticipation and excitement the stans had when she was teasing an announcement to us over the past few days on Twitter...

With wording like "I've realized something..." and "Breaking the news to the family..." many people thought that Brie was going to be coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community...

...but unfortunately, that wasn't the case at all.

It turns out, the Room and Just Mercy star was just building up the hype to announce her new YouTube channel (which we already immediately subscribed to, thanks for asking).

As much as we love the idea of new content from Brie, our queer hearts were in a tizzy these past few days at just the thought of her announcing being a part of the queer family, and we definitely weren't the only ones...

Oh Brie, we still love you regardless! And we'll definitely be enjoying all the YouTube content you'll be blessing the world with soon!! *cries deeply*