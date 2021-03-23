Here's When We'll FINALLY Be Able to See Black Widow

It's been a long, long, long, long, long time coming, but after many delays (one of them being caused by the ongoing global pandemic), the Black Widow standalone film is finally going to be coming our way very, very soon — and we won't even have to head to theaters to see it!

Marvel Studios took to Instagram today to announce that the beloved Avenger's long-awaited solo flick is going to be making its way to theaters AND the Disney+ streaming service starting on July 9!

Like the live-action Mulan film and the animated Raya and the Last Dragon, Disney+ subscribers will need to fork over an extra $30 to watch Black Widow from the comfort of their own homes, but it's a viable option for people who want to watch all the ass-kicking action but who don't quite feel comfortable yet venturing out to cinemas to see it (you know, since we're still in the middle of an unprecedented panny).

Just to recap, here's what we know about Black Widow so far:

Oscar-nominated trans, Asian, tree actress Scarlett Johansson is back in the titular role, and from the looks of it, she's taking no prisoners.

We also get to see more of fellow Oscar nominee and Little Women star Florence Pugh, and after witnessing her take out some bad guys with some spins and kicks, we immediately have no choice but to stan.

Acting legend and star of beloved queer titles like The Favourite and Disobedience Rachel Weisz further cements her icon status.

And Stranger Things star David Harbour continues to be Daddy.

Although a mysterious new villain (Taskmaster) might be ready to take that title away from him.

Whew.

Black Widow hits theaters and Disney+ (with Premiere Access) on July 9!