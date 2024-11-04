5 must-see LGBTQ+ anime series coming winter 2024 you don’t want to miss





Your winter 2025 anime preview is here! Courtesy of Crunchyroll The winter 2025 anime season is brewing a piping hot cup of LGBTQIA+ representation. Many fans are already marking their calendars — and so should you. Emotional romances, complex and non-traditional relationship dynamics, and rich well-developed fantasy worlds, these give anime set to release this winter have it all. These titles promise to bring LGBTQ+ representation to the forefront this winter with a lineup loaded with heavy hitters featuring engaging stories, diverse characters, and stunning animation. Fans are set to be treated to narratives that celebrate identity in all its forms. I cannot recommend these series enough and encourage you to dive into their manga counterparts before the anime releases! Here’s everything you need to know so you don’t miss an episode.

The Unwanted Job "Appraiser" Was Actually the Strongest Courtesy of Japanese Book Store The Unwanted Job "Appraiser" Was Actually the Strongest explores themes of identity, self-worth, and empowerment. Focused on overcoming societal expectations and prejudice, the rich and diverse pool of characters resonates with those who relate to struggles for acceptance. Excellent character development and relationships that continuously evolve add depth to this beautiful and fun adventure. The manga debuted in 2020, and the anime adaptation is set to release in 2025, expanding its reach to a broader audience. Where to watch: TBA, Winter 2025

Kaiju No. 8 Courtesy of Crunchyroll Kaiju No. 8 captured the hearts of many, especially LGBTQ+ audiences in 2023. It’s themes of transformation, self-discovery, and resilience. Kafka Hibino’s ability to shift between human and kaiju is relatable for any who has had to code shift or mask for the sake of navigating identity and the challenges of societal expectations. The manga began serialization in 2020, with its anime debut in 2023. The second season is set for release in 2025, bringing more of its empowering narrative and dynamic characters to viewers. Where to watch: Crunchyroll, set to premiere in January 2025.

Medalist Courtesy of Crunchyroll Medalist is a strong contender for LGBT+ anime of 2025. Themes of perseverance, self-expression, and finding belonging in a less-than-accepting community make for compelling and relatable storytelling. Medalist uses the lens of figure skating to explore pushing past limitations and societal expectations. The Medalist manga debuted in 2020, and the anime adaptation is slated for release in 2025. Where to watch: TBA, Winter 2025

The Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc Courtesy of Crunchyroll The Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc was announced for a winter 2025 release during Anime Expo 2024. Animated by CloverWorks and adapting the Emerald Witch story from the manga, the season will be covering volumes 18-22. Familiar voices like Daisuke Ono as Sebastian Michaelis and Maaya Sakamoto as Ciel Phantomhive are set to return. LGBTQ+ audiences have long held Black Butler in reverence due to its exploration of complex relationships, fluid gender expressions, and its gothic aesthetic. Ciel and Sebastian remain an iconic duo setting the stage for viewers to explore themes of power, identity, and loyalty. The Emerald Witch Arc continues this trend while introducing a mysterious antagonist, weaving in supernatural elements that challenge traditional narrative roles. Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Winter 2025