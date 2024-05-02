5 queer anime series you NEED to see & where to stream them

For many people, diving into the world of anime is a daunting task, from decision fatigue due to the wide range of options to just not knowing what subgenre best interests you. While anime libraries continue to expand, PRIDE has you covered with these gay anime entry points to add to your watchlist.





My Hero Academia Synopsis: A superhero-admiring boy enrolls in a prestigious hero academy and learns what it really means to be a hero after the strongest superhero grants him his own powers. Why we love it: The series has provided us with a few LGBTQ+ characters. Yawara Chatora, aka Tiger, is a trans man who isn't bound by traditional gender norms donning gender-fluid attire. Himiko Toga, another character who we love, is polyamorous and bisexual. Where to watch: Hulu

Princess Knight Synopsis: Once upon a time, a princess named Sapphire was born in the faraway kingdom of Silverland. Thanks to a mischievous little angel's prank, Sapphire ended up with both a boy's blue heart and a girl's pink heart. Thus, the little princess would be as rambunctious and brave as she was gentle and caring. However, only a son may inherit the throne. The King announced that Sapphire was a boy to stop the evil Duke Duralumon from becoming next in line to inherit. Several years later, everyone in the kingdom sees Sapphire as a swashbuckling prince. Why we love it: You have to honor the past, and this classic is one of the earliest depictions of expansive gender in anime. Sapphire's story is ultimately one of gender dysphoria and parental obligation to be what they need from their child. It's a thinker of a show that adds some early context on gender identity in anime. Where to watch: Crunchyroll

One Piece Synopsis: Monkey D. Luffy sets off on an adventure with his pirate crew in hopes of finding the greatest treasure ever, known as the "One Piece." Why we love it: Beyond being a great manga series, One Piece features tons of LGBTQ+ characters, but we're obsessed with Kiku, a trans character who is a samurai. She was born male and known in the past as "the most beautiful swordsman in Wano Country." However, now propelled into the future, Kiku calls herself a "woman at heart." She's a master with a sword and a gorgeous spitfire that makes people swoon and cower. Where to watch: Netflix

Vampire in the Garden Synopsis: Once, vampires and humans lived in harmony. Now, a young girl and a vampire queen will search for that Paradise once again. In the divided world of the future, two girls want to do the forbidden: the human wants to play the violin, and the vampire wants to see a wider world. Why we love it: A post-apocalyptic future, vampires, and a sapphic longing between the two main characters are more than enough reasons to binge this series. It's one of the few vampire IPs that don't use vampirism for queer subtext, instead showing affection and a wlw dynamic. Where to watch: Netflix