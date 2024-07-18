Adam Lambert reveals his favorite spicy position in the bedroom

Adam Lambert truly makes us feel mighty real.

The out and proud singer has come a long way since his runner-up placement on American Idol back in 2009.

Back then, ABC was canceling his TV gigs over a provocative performance at the 2009 American Music Awards and even threatening to sue him over his spicy dance moves.

Now, all of that craziness seems like a distant memory and a completely different reality as Lambert is getting even dirtier with his new EP AFTERS.

"I'm very excited to have music out right now that is literally a love letter to the queer community. It's a little horny, it's a little nasty, it's a little naughty. [People] want to feel empowered and sexy. That's what these songs are trying to capture," Lambert tells PRIDE.

Adam Lambert Feels More 'Empowered' Than Ever 20+ Years Into His Iconic Career youtu.be

With song titles like "LUBE," "WET DREAM," and "NECK," Lambert is certainly cutting to the chase and giving his fans everything they could want. There's no reason for him to censor anything he wants to say in his music today.

"The rules are completely different these days. The industry used to be a trickier playing field for me when I first started. Being a gay man, it was not always easy. Thanks to streaming and social media, we have a direct link to our fans now. Let's take advantage of that and ignore these rules that were in place forever that are now fading away."

The singer is not only feeling fulfilled professionally, but he's also feeling incredible personally as well. Lambert recently hit the four-year mark in his relationship with his boyfriend Oliver Gliese.

"Being in an intimate, healthy, emotional relationship does so much for me as a person, but as a performer and a creator, it really informs a lot of what I'm doing as well. It makes me feel more confident. There's an emotional foundation that we've created together. It's really nice."

Lambert is feeling so liberated that he's not even afraid to reveal his favorite bedroom preferences. To get the full tea on that, check out the video below.

AFTERS is available everywhere tonight.