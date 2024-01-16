Scroll To Top
Interviews

Could Bianca Del Rio be the next host of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'? Here's what she thinks...
Image: Shaun Vadella

Following a successful run on The Pit Stop, fans can't get enough of the lovable queen.

rickycornish

Baloney!

Bianca Del Rio really needs no introduction as the queen is one of the most lovable winners to ever take home the crown on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Even though she won the competition ten years ago, Del Rio hasn't slowed down and is quite literally busier than ever.

Her comedy tour Dead Inside kicks off this year and she just finished hosting two seasons of The Pit Stop, which fans keep watching on repeat.

For season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race, Trixie Mattel is back in the host's chair for The Pit Stop and some fans are missing Del Rio's energy on the show.

"This is the problem with those people! If I was there, they'd say Trixie. Now that I'm not there, [they want] Bianca. You can't please them! We've come to the conclusion that they're not going to be happy as long as they have a hole in their ass," Del Rio tells PRIDE.

While she's taking a break from hosting The Pit Stop to go on tour, many of Del Rio's fans have speculated that she could eventually replace mother RuPaul as the host of Drag Race.

"If there's one thing that I've learned with show business in general, anything is possible. I can say [that] whatever bitch ends up filling in, if the show continues, they're gong to have to fight off Michelle Visage! That's the biggest drag queen we've got going. Look at her transformation recently! She's living it up."

Perhaps RuPaul's last hosting gig could be Michelle Visage vs. The World! The lucky winner gets to take over hosting the iconic series.

"The fact that World of Wonder hasn't though of Michelle Visage vs. The World yet... they're missing out. That would be the ticket. We'd have to fight her off and may the best drag queen win!"

To get tickets to see Bianca Del Rio's Dead Inside Tour, click here. To see the full hilarious interview with Bianca Del Rio, check out the video below.

Could Bianca Del Rio Be the Next Host of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'?youtu.be

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish