Cassadee Pope is ready to marry same-sex couples in Tennessee

Now, this is activism!

Cassadee Pope has famously stood up for the LGBTQ+ community on multiple occasions, even when it alienated her from country music.

However, she's not letting anyone stop her from sticking by her queer friends and family. In fact, the star can now marry homosexual couples in the state of Tennessee, where a lot of hateful rhetoric is shared from the far right.

Pope was one of the singers that performed at the 27th annual Power of Love gala in Las Vegas and she revealed why she wanted to help queer people tie the knot.

"There is this crazy bill that's being passed where public officials can turn away same-sex couples based on their religious beliefs. You can't behind your religion. Say it with your full chest. To put that specifically in there is a direct attack on LGBTQ+ people," Pope tells PRIDE.

With LGBTQ+ rights under constant scrutiny, Pope is using her platform to enforce change. Following the news of Roe vs. Wade being overturned, she sees the direction in which many political decisions may go.



"I just see people not able to really live their lives in completely safety and freedom. I believe everybody has a right to exist and they should have their rights. We all deserve to be happy."

Plus, the singer is ready to give the gays a new bop to listen to for Pride Month! Pope will release an exciting new song with an undisclosed queer artist in June.

"I have a collaboration that I'm very excited about. It's going to be our way of celebrating [Pride Month] together."

Fans can follow Pope on all platforms here. To see the full interview, check out the video below.