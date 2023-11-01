Dorit Kemsley Reveals How The Home Invasion Affected Her Marriage

Fashion is her language... and Dorit Kemsley speaks it fluently.



Since season seven, Kemsley has entertained audiences with her snarky behavior, comedic timing, and affluent outfits on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Heading into season 13, the star is still carrying some traumas with her as she faced another robbery following her home invasion two years ago.

"It's not easy to live with. You're very vulnerable and you don't feel quite yourself. It's been a challenging couple of years, but I've done a lot of work. The second robbery really took me back and I underestimated how much of a trigger that was," Kemsley tells PRIDE.

Although her PTSD has been hard for her to handle on her own, it's also had a negative impact on her marriage to Paul Kemsley.

Over the weekend, the couple had to put out a statement clarifying that they weren't heading for divorce after rumors speculated that their relationship was over.

"PK and I were very open and honest and vulnerable this season. We spoke about the challenges that we've had. We're not headed for divorce and we have had our challenges and continue to work on it. We have a commitment to each other and our family," Kemsley says.

Even though this will be Kemsley's seventh season on RHOBH, many OG fans miss her early days on the show when she was feuding with half of the cast, including Erika Jayne.

"It was a really dark last couple of years on the show [with] everything going on with Erika. I felt a sense of loyalty here. I felt pulled away from the drama. I hear the fans when they say that and I love it. I was getting a lot of darts and bombs thrown at me. Bring in some snark and some fun? I'm here for it."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights on Bravo. To see the full interview with Dorit Kemsley, check out the video below.