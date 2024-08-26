'Global All Star' Athena Likis on her wild talent show & why femininity isn’t the goal of her drag

There are different kinds of “first outs” on Drag Race . There are the ones that you see coming a mile away, the ones that make sense in retrospect, and ones that leave you utterly surprised and serve as a reminder that when you’re dealing with competitors at this high of a level, anyone really could go in week one.

For Athena Likis, who was a finalist on her season of Drag Race Belgique, exiting the Global All Stars competition first was definitely the latter kind of first-out. Not only was her aesthetic exciting and unique, but she turned out a fabulous, off-beat talent show that made her instantly one to watch. She also exuded the kind of confidence that usually carries you far in the competition. It really just came down to her one “weakness,” sewing, being the first elimination challenge right out of the gate.

But real tea… that look was actually pretty fun and punk rock, but hey it’s GlobalAll Stars so the stakes are high. And you never know if a goodbye is really a goodbye these days, thanks to the various spin-offs.

PRIDE caught up with Athena to talk about her time on the show and how impact it has had on her. We also get the tea on the inspiration behind her talent show. She reveals who she vibed with most in the Werk Room, and how she felt about her critiques on the mainstage.

Courtesy of Paramount+ PRIDE: Congrats on being a Global All Star! Now that you’ve had some time and space to reflect on everything, how are you feeling about your time on the show? ATHENA: I’m very grateful that I did that. I’ve grown a lot in my drag, in my personal confidence. OK, I have to admit, I was crushed a bit after that, but then it made me stronger. So, that’s a good thing. I’m OK with it. I think I’m at peace with that. I’ll see [how I feel] tomorrow, when the episode will be out, but for the moment, I’m at peace. I loved your talent show so much. It was so quirky and clever and I feel like we did kind of get to know a little bit about you through it. Can you tell me about how you came up with the concept and grand finale with the two Michelles? I was in Greece with Pythia last year, and the emcee was talking, and then she was playing with the fan while she was talking. Someone from the audience said ‘Only fans!’ Hahaha. I don’t know why, but this, [made me think] ‘Oh, only fans?... let’s make an all-about-fans show.’ That was the thing that it was all about fans. So the first was only the fan, so I started getting naked, then with the fan that broke, then the nippies were fans, then the [feather] fans, then Michelle, with being my fan. So, it was all about the fans’ experience. I wanted to be a bit stupid with the concept, and I did my best, and I had fun.

Courtesy of Paramount+ I love it when the queens do something a little bit outside the box for the talent show! Was there another challenge you were especially excited to do and one that you were dreading? The one I was scared of was obviously the sewing, the ball, because even if I think I have taste that doesn’t save you all the time. There are always people who do worse than you in general. So I was like, maybe it could work? But the challenge that I was very excited to do was a girl group. I love sharing the stage with other drag queens. When we’re all together I give even more than when I’m alone. I always give 100% but then I’m like, ‘I want to be even better because they’re here.’ I can shine in a girl group, for sure.

Totally! One of the first things you told us this season, when you described your style of drag, was that it is an androgynous, forward-looking, and artistic drag. However, the critique you got on the main stage was that the silhouette did not feminize your body. How did you feel about that critique? Do you feel like your drag was misunderstood at that moment? I was very confused, to be honest, because as a nonbinary person, I don’t care about gender, but I think my energy is very feminine. For me it’s about what you put forth, you can be very feminine in a sweater and you can be very masculine in a beautiful gown with pads and everything. It depends on the energy you have. [So,] I was really confused, because I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not feminine? What is feminine for you? Is it like having a big ass and big boobies?’ I mean, come on, it’s 2024.

Courtesy of Paramount+ I actually thought it was really cool and punk rock, to be honest. On a sweeter note, I loved how sweet your friendship is with Pythia, but were there any other queens you got close to that you were sad to say goodbye to? Yeah, of course. I was super sad to say goodbye, of course, to Pythia, to Soa [de Muse], because she’s my French sister, to Miranda Lebrão and Gala [Varo] and Eva [le Queen]. We’re a little group, and we really get along. We understand each other in our arts and our personas. I was super sad to say goodbye. I was like, ‘Not now, I don’t want to be the first! I’m gonna miss you girls.’

At least you went out with a really good, really well-matched lipsync. I really didn’t know which way it was gonna go! I know Soa is a very good performer. So when I was up there with her, we had this connection that we were like, let’s give them a show! I would have happily paid for a ticket to see that show! So, here’s the thing with Drag Race these days: there’s always a chance that you’ll be back. So, I have to know if you have the chance to do it again, would you like to? It depends. I have this feeling that they will maybe call me again. Maybe not. Maybe I’m just delusional about it. But if they call me, it depends on when it is and what it is. I would have some criteria, let’s say. But yeah, maybe. I’m a competitor, so maybe I’ll do it again.

Courtesy of Paramount+ You’re such an exciting, dynamic, and unique queen and I want more of you on my TV. So this is me manifesting a return. I’ll be back, then I’ll be back. Yay! Going through this experience must be pretty profound, do you feel like you have a different understanding of yourself in any way? Did you learn anything about yourself through this experience? It’s the second time I did Drag Race. I think every time I see it, I get more at peace with myself in a way. It’s super hard to watch yourself at the beginning, hearing your voice, to see yourself from the outside. I’m like, ‘Ugh, OK.’ But then I don’t know, I feel good. I stayed true to myself. [I learned] I can be very quiet when I’m surrounded by very big personalities. I’m a big personality, but I’m not here to talk over people. I’m not like that, so just let them scream and I’ll have my moment later.