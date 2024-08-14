Eva Le Queen, Kitty Scott-Claus & Athena Likis dish on second chances & who’s the shadiest queen

You don’t become a Global All Star by being shy and holding back — and thank the drag gods, because shade is what makes the globe go ‘round!

But also talent! And that is something Eva Le Queen (Drag Race Philippines), Kitty Scott-Claus (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK), and Athena Likis (Drag Race Belgique) have in spades and they are excited to be returning to the main stage to show all-new sides of themselves.

Eva first burst onto the Drag Race scene in the first season of Drag Race Philippines where she made it all the way to the top four. While that run was a stellar one, the chance to represent her community again made Global All Stars a chance too good to pass up. As she explained to PRIDE the queen is ready to introduce the world to even more “Asian drag excellence,” adding, “There’s yet to be more representation of Asian queens in the main arena of drag, and to put Philippines into the drag map, and for me to be the one to do it on that global stage that Olympics of drag is such a huge honor.”



Courtesy of Paramount+ Like Eva, Athena made it to the top four during her season of Drag Race Belgique and she also feels like she has something to prove on the global stage, specifically her artistry. “I want to showcase...the way we create concepts...and that you can be from a small franchise, a small country, and [still] be there on a global phenomenon TV show,” she tells PRIDE. We have no doubt we’re in for an incredible and avant-garde experience with this queen. Kitty Scott-Claus, another finalist on her season (Drag Race UK season three) is known for both her lewks and her ability to dominate an acting challenge. Kitty’s excited to put a big smile on our faces once again. “What I wanted to showcase more than anything was the British sense of humor,” she tells PRIDE. “I think that’s what makes drag in the UK so individual compared to the rest of the world. Because the British sense of humor is so specific and so unique and so dry that I was like, ‘this is what makes us, us.’” While Kitty is sure to give us a giggle, when it comes to being gagged the queens agree seeing Alyssa Edwards enter the Werk Room had them shook. “When I saw Alyssa Edwards walk into the room, it was like Beyoncé joining a singing competition. It’s like,’Why are you even here? You’ve been here for so many years,’” recalls Eva. However, she was also excited to test her drag mettle against one of the franchise’s true icons. “It’s also an amazing opportunity for me to meet my idol, and also see if, like, I can stand toe-to-toe with the Alyssa Edwards,” Eva says.

Courtesy of Paramount+ Kitty couldn’t agree more. “Growing up as a fan of Drag Race, and getting to walk into the Werk Room and see Alyssa Edwards, I was like, what the frick? That is mad,” she said, adding that reconnecting with both Eva and Kween Kong of Drag Race Down Under after having first met them last year at DragCon LA was a dream come true as well. “Getting to [compete] and share this experience with both of them has been amazing,” she says. As much as we love the sisterhood between queens, who doesn’t appreciate a little shade, too? Kitty, Eva, and Athena all share the opinion that this season the queens have a lot of respect for each other — but it’s also not a season of RuPaul’s Best Friend Race, either. Who’s throwing the most shade? According to these queens, there are two contestants who walked into the Werk Room in especially shady boots. “The shadiest,” laughs Athena, “Is Tessa Testicle. You saw her [on Drag Race Germany], and now she is worse than that. So, get ready, put [on] your seatbelts.”

Courtesy of Paramount+ “I’ve got such a love for all the girls, but I think definitely Tessa. Tessa is the queen of shade,” agrees Kitty. “Also Nehellenia, because she’ll get you when you least expect it, and you’ll be like, ‘WHAT?’ It’s so funny. And then you’re like, ‘I’m being gathered!’ “She is shady,” Eva confirms about Nehellenia. “She says that she’s not shady, but she is shady. I didn’t know if she didn’t even know it. She says the darndest of things,” she jokes. “Like, darling, you are the drama. And also Tessa. Of course, Tessa. Tessa is Tessa.” Speaking of shade, the girls also indulged us in a fun little game of Marry, Eff, Avoid. Watch the video above to see how that turned out.