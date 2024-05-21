Scroll To Top
Interviews

Jaida Essence Hall is ready to snatch another crown on RuPaul's Drag Race

Jaida Essence Hall is ready to snatch another crown on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Jaida Essence Hall We're Here RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Greg Endries / HBO

The We're Here host dishes on a potential werkroom return and fighting for LGBTQ+ equality.

rickycornish

Look over there!

Jaida Essence Hall is undeniably a fan-favorite as the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12.

The star is one of the new hosts on the fourth season of We're Here, and she's bringing her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to small towns in America facing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

"Being down there and seeing queens that were living in fear... it's very scary. You get to actually see the people that these laws are affecting. It's just scary because it's real, but it felt like The Powerpuff Girls of Change," Hall tells PRIDE.

Season four of We're Here is full of diversity and important LGBTQ+ stories that will resonate with many people in the community who are out and proud or may be struggling with their sexuality.

"Anything that I do, I always try to be myself. Especially being a Black queer person from the Midwest... if we're not living our lives and we're not being seen, then the other people who are like us don't know that it's okay for them to be themselves."

Hall's representation on the hit HBO show is just one of the reasons why fans of Drag Race absolutely adore her. Even though she may have competed on All Stars 7 a couple of years ago, the star is already manifesting another werkroom return.

"Before, I said that I wouldn't do it again, but I feel like maybe I would. After watching it back, I would love to go back. I would love to get another wardrobe, make more memories, [and] make another song!"

We're Here is streaming now on Max. Check out the video below to see the full interview with Jaida Essence Hall.

Jaida Essence Hall is Ready to Snatch Another Crown on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoViralDragQueensEntertainmentLGBTQ+Celebrities
drag racehbolgbtq+dragdrag queensentertainmentjaida essence hallreality tvrupaul's drag racevideowe're hereinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio