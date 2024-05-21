Jaida Essence Hall is ready to snatch another crown on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Look over there!

Jaida Essence Hall is undeniably a fan-favorite as the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12.

The star is one of the new hosts on the fourth season of We're Here, and she's bringing her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to small towns in America facing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

"Being down there and seeing queens that were living in fear... it's very scary. You get to actually see the people that these laws are affecting. It's just scary because it's real, but it felt like The Powerpuff Girls of Change," Hall tells PRIDE.

Season four of We're Here is full of diversity and important LGBTQ+ stories that will resonate with many people in the community who are out and proud or may be struggling with their sexuality.

"Anything that I do, I always try to be myself. Especially being a Black queer person from the Midwest... if we're not living our lives and we're not being seen, then the other people who are like us don't know that it's okay for them to be themselves."

Hall's representation on the hit HBO show is just one of the reasons why fans of Drag Race absolutely adore her. Even though she may have competed on All Stars 7 a couple of years ago, the star is already manifesting another werkroom return.

"Before, I said that I wouldn't do it again, but I feel like maybe I would. After watching it back, I would love to go back. I would love to get another wardrobe, make more memories, [and] make another song!"

We're Here is streaming now on Max. Check out the video below to see the full interview with Jaida Essence Hall.