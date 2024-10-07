Scroll To Top
Adult star Matthew Camp reveals his favorite type of steamy scene to film

The Slag Wars judge is giving his fans the spicy content they love.

rickycornish

It's getting hot in here!

Matthew Camp is one of the most popular adult entertainers in the industry today. Plus, he serves as one of the sexy hosts on OUTtv's hit show Slag Wars.

Since his early days as a go-go dancer, Camp has built quite an impressive career as a sex worker. As a performer who's filmed all types of content, the star is now mainly creating videos that focus on intimacy.

"The kind of adult content I create, I try and make as realistic as possible. I like a nice, natural, non-narrated sexual interaction and that's what I like to put on Slag Wars," Camp tells PRIDE.

The new season of Slag Wars features a diverse cast of creators who dabble into all types of raunchy content that sets them apart in a very oversaturated market.

"I love all different kinds of bodies. I like seeing them move around and dance. For me, this was such a vibrant and fun cast that had all different kinds of bodies."

Beyond their sexy physiques, Slag Wars serves as an amazing opportunity for the performers to show their real personalities and give audiences a chance to really get to know them as people.

"One of the main reasons I love Slag Wars is because it is a vehicle for people to tell their stories and be more humanized by the media in general. In reality, these are people that have lives and families and people that care about them. This is the economy we live in. People aren't doing this because it's they're dream job. They're doing it because they need to make money and they're good at it."

Camp's humble and kind nature radiates through the screen and he hopes all fans of adult entertainment overall will resonate with the emotional stories seen on the show.

"We're all sexual beings. We all want kindness and sweet affection and understanding. If we see more of that in media, we'll start expressing more of that to each other."

Slag Wars is streaming now on OUTtv. To see the full interview with Matthew Camp, check out the video at the top of the page.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

