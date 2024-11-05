In a surprising turn of events, gay adult film star Devin Franco just outed himself as a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Franco, who has been making a name for himself in the industry since 2017 and scored the Best Bottom honor at the 2021 GayVN Awards, took to X (formerly Twitter) just days before the election to announce to the world that he’s a MAGA gay, The Pink News reports.

The porn star commented “100% agree” in response to a post by someone named Jordan Bach, who wrote that he’s a “gay guy who’s left the Left” in favor of “voting for Donald Trump,” claiming that Democrats have turned into a “war-hungry censorship machine, cynically using identity politics and media manipulation to divide us.”





But he didn’t stop there; Franco — whose real name is Jesse Tanner Morris — doubled down when people expressed disappointment in his comment section. When someone warned that “Devin Franco is a Trump supporter” and wrote that followers should “take your thirst somewhere else,” Franco responded by commenting, “lol you all have become the fascists you say you’re afraid of. Bye.”The X user asked for an example of how Kamala Harris is a fascist and asked him to comment on “Project 2025’s plan for pornography.” Project 2025 — the far-right Heritage Foundation’s blueprint for the next Republican administration — plan to ban porn, send the producers and distributors to prison, and shut down the tech companies that circulate it. In fact, the idea of the plan becoming a reality is so fraught that a group of adult film stars banded together to create the “Hands of My Porn” campaign, which has been running ads before porn videos telling users that a vote for Trump will be the death knell for easily accessible streaming pornography. “Trying to do everything within your meager power to have a negative impact on my livelihood and income and how I support myself because we don’t have the same opinion is fascism,” Franco retorted.