Gay adult film star outs himself as a Trump supporter & the comments are RUTHLESS

Donald Trump and Devin Franco
footage stills via x.com @devinfrancoxxx; lev radin/Shutterstock

Talk about a boner killer.

In a surprising turn of events, gay adult film star Devin Franco just outed himself as a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Franco, who has been making a name for himself in the industry since 2017 and scored the Best Bottom honor at the 2021 GayVN Awards, took to X (formerly Twitter) just days before the election to announce to the world that he’s a MAGA gay, The Pink News reports.

The porn star commented “100% agree” in response to a post by someone named Jordan Bach, who wrote that he’s a “gay guy who’s left the Left” in favor of “voting for Donald Trump,” claiming that Democrats have turned into a “war-hungry censorship machine, cynically using identity politics and media manipulation to divide us.”


But he didn’t stop there; Franco — whose real name is Jesse Tanner Morris — doubled down when people expressed disappointment in his comment section.

When someone warned that “Devin Franco is a Trump supporter” and wrote that followers should “take your thirst somewhere else,” Franco responded by commenting, “lol you all have become the fascists you say you’re afraid of. Bye.”The X user asked for an example of how Kamala Harris is a fascist and asked him to comment on “Project 2025’s plan for pornography.”

Project 2025 — the far-right Heritage Foundation’s blueprint for the next Republican administration — plan to ban porn, send the producers and distributors to prison, and shut down the tech companies that circulate it. In fact, the idea of the plan becoming a reality is so fraught that a group of adult film stars banded together to create the “Hands of My Porn” campaign, which has been running ads before porn videos telling users that a vote for Trump will be the death knell for easily accessible streaming pornography.

“Trying to do everything within your meager power to have a negative impact on my livelihood and income and how I support myself because we don’t have the same opinion is fascism,” Franco retorted.

“You were genuinely one of my favs so this feels like an actual betrayal,” another fan wrote, according to The Pink News.

“Well, that’s delusional because you don’t even know me. Get a grip. I have a different opinion. It’s this kind of attitude that red-pilled me,” Franco responded, using a frequent conservative Matrix reference that is used for shorthand to mean someone who has converted to the Republican Party, despite co-director Lilly Wachowski telling fans that the popular sci-fi action franchise is a trans allegory.

Gay men supporting Trump are not a new phenomenon, and while it is surprising that a gay adult film star would vote for the Republican presidential nominee, Franco isn’t even the first. Porn stars Alex Grant, Big C, Hatler Gurius, Hoss Kado, and Ricky Larkin have also all admitted that they are voting for Trump.

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

