Paulie Calafiore is keeping things spicy.

The bisexual and sexy reality star is living his best life by showing some skin online and teasing his OnlyFans with plenty of thirst traps for fans to drool over.

"You gotta give the people what they want! Now, I feel comfortable expressing [myself] sexually. I describe [my OnlyFans] like a club. There's a subscription fee, but the subscription fee just gets you into the club. The good stuff is in the private rooms," Calafiore tells PRIDE.

One may wonder what kinds of content is found in these "private rooms." Well, it's safe to say Calafiore has no problem showing all of his goods to any fan willing to pay the price.

"If you want to see the good stuff, go to the private rooms. That's where you get all the fun, spicy, NSFW things. They get everything."

Calafiore's thirst traps have even gotten the attention of adult entertainment studios who'd love to hire him for a pornography debut.

"One thing you won't get [on my OnlyFans] is the porn. I'm not a porn star yet, but I have been approached for some very high figure numbers. I might consider it. I might pull a Kim K. It's not out of my realm of possibilities."

Fans can feast their eyes on more of Paulie Calafiore's steamy content by following him on Instagram. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of page.