Scheana Shay wants Jax Taylor and James Kennedy to get sober

The Vanderpump Rules tea is always piping hot.

Scheana Shay is one of the only cast members to last eleven seasons before it was announced that the popular Bravo show would be getting a reboot.

Since the news dropped, Shay has been keeping herself busy with a plethora of successful projects, including her most recent appearance as a contestant on The Masked Singer.

"I'm really good with it! I think it was time and I'm excited for all of the new kids at SUR. I'm excited to watch and I'm excited to see the shenanigans they're getting into," Shay tells PRIDE.

Although her time on Rules has come to an end, Bravo fans will still get to see more of her life on the upcoming second season of The Valley, where she'll be helping Brittany Cartwright as she navigates her divorce from Jax Taylor.

Taylor recently admitted to having a cocaine addiction, which resulted in many issues in his marriage with Cartwright. Elsewhere in VPR news, James Kennedy was arrested back in December 2024 for alleged domestic violence.

"I just hope both of them are on a clear path to sobriety and they are taking care of themselves, not just for themselves, but especially Jax for his family and his son. Stay on that path of sobriety. I'm always Team Brittany. I love that girl. I'm here for them for anything they need."

Fans can keep up with Scheana Shay by following her on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.