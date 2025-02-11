Tyler Henry reveals his favorite LGBTQ+ celebrity he's read as a Hollywood medium

Grab the tissues!

Tyler Henry has read some of the biggest stars and channeled loved ones all around the world for over a decade. As a proud gay man, the star is continuing to bring healing at a time it's needed most.

"There's power in representation and there's power in demonstration. For me, I think being a medium and being a friend of Dorothy... in both ways, I feel like that applies [by] showing up, doing the work, being the light, and being okay with not necessarily being understood," Henry tells PRIDE.

With two popular TV shows under his belt, Henry is still taking time out of his busy schedule to hit the road and meet people across the United States on his live tour. The medium is kicking off his slew of shows this weekend in Las Vegas.

"Las Vegas has an illustrious history. People often go to Las Vegas and have an experience that leaves them changed forever. That's really, by extension, what this show is. Grief is underrepresented and I hope people get a deeper appreciation for the process and are able to focus on the love."

Henry has offered reading to countless A-list celebrities throughout the years, but his one-on-one with RuPaul still resonates with him today.

“RuPaul ticks all of the boxes. It’s so fun to give representation to people who need it — minorities and demographics that wouldn’t ordinarily have a platform. I think, in a lot of ways, we’ve been able to do that through the stories of the people who’ve passed and their resilience.”

Between his filming dates, private readings, and live appearances, Henry doesn't have much free time on his hands. However, he still prioritizes quality time with his longtime partner Clint Godwin... even in unlikely places!

"I take stripping classes regularly! We like to mix it up a little bit. I like to exceed expectations," he laughs. "To be honest, I stay at home. I've been with my partner for nearly a decade now. We're two little old men! We're very much homebodies."

Fans can get tickets to see Tyler Henry on tour by visiting the official website here.