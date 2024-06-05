Scroll To Top
Did JoJo Siwa just hard-launch a new girlfriend?

@JoJoSiwa/Instagram

Pictures of the two kissing have started some speculation.

@andrewjstillman

JoJo Siwa has been quite busy recently, from releasing her new song and video for “Karma,” wrapping up a season as a judge on Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance, and celebrating her 21st birthday in a reminder to us all of just how young she is.

Now, according to photos obtained and posted by the Daily Mail (you can see them here) Siwa might also have a new lover in the mix, and she just so happens to be one of the contestants from So You Think You Can Dance.

The pictures show Siwa wrapped up in a passionate kiss with Madison Rouge Alvarado, who recently came in third overall on the show. Speculation states that the two likely met during filming, which started in December 2023.

Although the kiss happened ahead of Siwa’s May 31 flight to perform in London over the weekend, she first posted a video of the two dancing together in a rehearsal on April 12.

Alvarado was also spotted in photos Siwa posted from her 21st birthday celebration at Disney World at the end of May, where she wrote that she remembered “most of the day” and remembered “having the best time with some of my favorite people.”

Even though Alvarado wasn’t flying solo with Siwa for the event, this at least confirms she’s moved into the posse of Siwa’s favorite people, which might also be an indication of their relationship.

As for Siwa, if she and Alvarado are together, it would mark her first relationship in over a year after her relationship with content creator Avery Cyrus came to an end in late 2022.

For Alvarado, her Instagram feed may be devoid of any pictures of Siwa (for now), but fans may also recognize her from her previous stint on World of Dance, as well as being a backup dancer for Lady Gaga on the Chromatica Ball tour.

As of now, neither party has either confirmed nor denied the rumors.

celebrity coupleavery cyruschromatica ball tourdisney worldlady gagamadison rouge alvaradoso you think you can danceworld of dancejojo siwa
Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

