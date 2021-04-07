Emma Stone Makes Being Bad Look So Good in Cruella Trailer

Updated 4/7/2021: The second trailer for Disney's highly-anticipated villainous origin story Cruella just dropped today, and in it, the tension between stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson is even more dialed up from the first, promising some deliciously evil drama coming our way very, very soon!

"Let me give you some advice: you can’t care about anyone else." Thompson, who plays Baroness von Hellman, tells Stone's Cruella in the clip. "Everyone else is an obstacle. You care what an obstacle wants or feels, you’re dead. If I cared about anyone or thing, I might have died. You have the talent. But whether you have the killer instinct is the big question."

Later in the trailer, Stone enters what looks to be a high-society event and serves the audience an over-the-top, hot (literally) AF dress reveal that seriously belongs in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, and when we say we literally can't wait until May 28, we mean it!

Original 2/17/2021: The first trailer for Disney's live-action Cruella film is finally here, and lead actress and Oscar-winning La La Land star Emma Stone proves that being bad has never looked so good!

An origin story we've been waiting for eons for, Cruella is set in London in the '70s in the midst of the punk rock revolution, and "follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs," reads the film's official description.

"She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman (fellow Oscar winner Emma Thompson), a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella."

While Glenn Close is still one of the greatest to ever portray the beloved 101 Dalmatians villain, from the looks of the trailer, we can already tell Emma is getting ready to eat this role up as well!

Cruella is scheduled to hit theaters on May 28!