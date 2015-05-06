16 Signs You and Your Girlfriend Are About to U-Haul

Not like you weren't expecting this to happen.

Photo: Thinkstock

1. Your girlfriend happily walks your dog in the morning.

2. When she comes over, she usually brings beer.

3. She knows how you take your coffee or tea.

4. She has your favorite pizza place on speed dial.

5. She's makes sure your toast is toasted perfectly.

6. She can make all your cravings like a top chef.

7. She can tell when someone is annoying you.

8. She can spot your "I'm over this" face from a mile away.

9. She memorized your go-to drink order on the first date.

10. She knows when you desperately need another drink.

11. She lets you take over the DJ duties in the car.

12. She respects your television choices.

13. She remembers toothpaste and toilet paper when she goes to the store.

14. She finds it charming that you track her period.

15. Everytime she calls her parents, she shoves the phone at you so you can chat.

16. She's ordered takeout so many times she knows your address by heart.

You might as well start boxing up someone's stuff now. It's happening.